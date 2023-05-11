This outstanding property with garden spa and stables is for sale at £1.5m

This luxurious family home within three acres of grounds that includes stables and paddocks, comes with a landscaped garden with swim spa and hot tub - a real summer retreat.

Its open- plan kitchen, dining and living area, complete with four bifold doors, combines indoor and outdoor living and is perfect for entertaining.

The vaulted ceiling is an outstanding architectural feature, then there is a lounge with dining area, and a play space or children, that can double as a guest room, if required. There's an office, too, for anyone wishing to work from home.Low Hall Cottage is described by the agents as a 'versatile, luxurious living space to meet all needs'.

There are three impressive bedrooms on the first floor: the master bedroom with garden views, has a swish en suite bathroom and a walk-in wardrobe. Each bedroom has its own luxury en suite facility.

A fourth bedroom with views over the rear and side of the property is above, with another stunning shower room.

It's a fantastic home for anyone with horses, given it has three stables with a tack room, a feed room, and storage. Two acres of paddocks provide grazing and exercise space.

A boot room to the rear of the cottage is a handy drop-off point for muddy boots.

The private gated entrance leads to parking spaces, three garages and the stables.Brompton-by-Sawdon sits within beautiful Yorkshire countryside, with easy access to the Scarborough coast and the North Yorks Moors national park.

The village has a strong community vibe, and a great variety of shops and amenities.

Low Hall Cottage, Carr Lane, Brompton by Sawdon, is for sale with Fine and Country, York, at £1,500,000, and is advertised at www.rightmove.co.uk

