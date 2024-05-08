Inside this converted school in the Yorkshire Wolds that emanates light and charm

In the 1970s the school was converted to residential accommodation, and is now for sale as a stunning three-bedroom home with great character.

In its elevated position, it looks out over beautiful countryside, and has off-street parking for several vehicles, with a single garage.

A porch with mosaic tiling, then a beamed hallway lead in to the house.

The spacious main lounge with bi-fold doors to the rear garden has a feature fireplace with log-burning stove, and as in many rooms, there are beamed ceilings and timber work.

Exposed wooden floorboards are also seen across ground floor rooms.

The beamed dining room is grand in style, with space for a large dining suite.

A traditional style kitchen has fitted units, breakfast table space, and a range-style cooker, with a feature solid fuel stove.

Many windows bring in natural light, while revealing views of surrounding countryside.

There are three main bedrooms, all with en-suite facilities. A stunning gallery landing has excellent flexible space.

All bathrooms, including a ground floor shower room, are beautifully appointed and feature traditional yet modern suites that include free-standing baths and washstands. .South facing, extensive walled gardens add to the appeal and are mainly lawned, with mature plants and shrubs, and a natural pond.

With a rear paved seating patio is a summerhouse with decking, and an ornamental pond.

Eco-credentials include a biomass heating system.

Thwing is a small, pretty village in the Yorkshire Wolds, a few miles west of Bridlington and south-east of Scarborough.

The Old School, Main Street, Thwing, is for sale at £485,000, with Ullyotts, Driffield, tel. 01377 253456.

