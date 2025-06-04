The front aspect of The Old Bakery, on the north side of Bridlington.The front aspect of The Old Bakery, on the north side of Bridlington.
The front aspect of The Old Bakery, on the north side of Bridlington.

Inside this curious seaside home with period features and open plan living

By Sally Burton
Published 4th Jun 2025, 14:31 BST
Updated 4th Jun 2025, 14:32 BST
This detached home, just moments from Bridlington's North Beach, is something of a tardis, with more space inside than might be expected from first glance.

With three double bedrooms, the high spec property has been carefully updated and offers space, style and comfort.

A bright and airy entrance hall has elegant tiled flooring, heated from beneath, that flows through the entire ground floor.

The heart of the home is an open-plan living area, made cosy by a warming log burner.

A stylish island with a built-in wine cooler separates the lounge from the modern kitchen, which has room for a range style oven, and a dining area.

Double doors lead out to the rear garden, providing great indoor to outdoor living that's ideal for entertaining. A w.c. completes the ground floor.

Upstairs, two of three sizeable bedrooms feature charming window seats and fireplaces.

The third bedroom, currently used as a home office, provides a versatile space for modern-day living.

One stand out feature of the property is the luxurious spa-style family bathroom, where no expense has been spared. Its stunning four-piece suite includes a walk-in shower with striking tiles, and a free-standing bath.

A laundry area provides additional space for appliances.

To the rear, the low-maintenance garden features decking and a seating area, with side access to the front of the home.

There is private parking with the property.

Situated within a prime location, this character home is close to the beach, a wide range of local amenities, and it has excellent transport links. It is ideal as a family home or for anyone seeking a stylish retreat by the coast.

The old Bakery, Edge Cliffe Villas, Bridlington, is currently for sale at a price of £279,000, with Hunters, Bridlington, tel. 01262 674252.

Related topics:Bridlington
