Inside this curious seaside home with period features and open plan living

With three double bedrooms, the high spec property has been carefully updated and offers space, style and comfort.
A bright and airy entrance hall has elegant tiled flooring, heated from beneath, that flows through the entire ground floor.
The heart of the home is an open-plan living area, made cosy by a warming log burner.
A stylish island with a built-in wine cooler separates the lounge from the modern kitchen, which has room for a range style oven, and a dining area.
Double doors lead out to the rear garden, providing great indoor to outdoor living that's ideal for entertaining. A w.c. completes the ground floor.
Upstairs, two of three sizeable bedrooms feature charming window seats and fireplaces.
The third bedroom, currently used as a home office, provides a versatile space for modern-day living.
One stand out feature of the property is the luxurious spa-style family bathroom, where no expense has been spared. Its stunning four-piece suite includes a walk-in shower with striking tiles, and a free-standing bath.
A laundry area provides additional space for appliances.
To the rear, the low-maintenance garden features decking and a seating area, with side access to the front of the home.
There is private parking with the property.
Situated within a prime location, this character home is close to the beach, a wide range of local amenities, and it has excellent transport links. It is ideal as a family home or for anyone seeking a stylish retreat by the coast.
The old Bakery, Edge Cliffe Villas, Bridlington, is currently for sale at a price of £279,000, with Hunters, Bridlington, tel. 01262 674252.
