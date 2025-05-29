Inside this extended, modernised period home with open plan living

The Grade ll-listed home’s traditional wood-panelled front door leads into an entrance hall with staircase up.

A stunning open plan living kitchen has been carefully extended, and has Karndean flooring throughout, with fitted units, quartz worktops, and built-in fridge freezer and dishwasher.

Along with a large kitchen island is space for a freestanding range-style oven.

An airy dining area has double bi-fold doors that open to the south-facing walled garden, while the living area’s sash windows have plantation shutters, and a log burner within an exposed brick surround.

Off the kitchen is a second reception room, again with plantation shutters and sash windows, and featuring a traditional wrought iron fireplace.

There's a back porch with space for shoes and coats, along with access to outdoors, and into the integral garage.

A utility and a w.c. complete the ground floor.

Above, there are three double bedrooms and a house bathroom.

The main bedroom is a dual aspect double with a traditional wrought iron fireplace and lovely garden views.

There's another large double bedroom with original fireplace, then a smaller, front double room, also with a fireplace.

A modern house bathroom has a roll top, freestanding bath, and a walk-in shower unit within its suite.

Two further double bedrooms with Velux windows and eaves storage space are on the second floor.

Grounds are tiered, lawned and landscaped, with a south-facing walled garden and two seating areas.

The front driveway and an integral single garage provide parking.

This home in Church Street, Kilham, East Yorkshire, is for sale at £440,000, with Stephensons, York, tel. 01904 625533.

