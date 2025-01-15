Inside this detached home for sale in Briggswath - with a new garden room

Extended to the rear, the house has a glazed garden room as a special feature that links seamlessly to the outdoor facilities.

​A spacious entrance hall ​with cloakroom ​off leads to ground floor accommodation, with a staircase rising up to the​ fist floor and the property’s four bedrooms.

Two reception rooms compris​e a good size lounge and a dining room,​ with the lounge displaying a cosy log burner stove within the chiney breat, with a wooden mantel, and French doors that lead through to the garden room.

​The kitchen is large and airy, with space ​to house a larger style breakfast table​ with chairs, and it has a ​full range of fitted cabinets,with integrated appliances.

A useful utility room​, that houses the central heating boiler​, completes the​ ground floor.

​Four ​first floor bedrooms and two bathrooms includ​e an en-suite shower room ​with the principal bedroom​, and a ​main family bathroom. The property has been well-maintained ​throughout and has gas central heating and double-glazing.

​To the front is a double driveway and double garage, whil​e to the rear is a large​, scenic, level and private garden ​with colourful mature planting in the form of established trees, plants and shrubs. There are patio seating areas adjoining the house and strategically placed in the garden.

Briggswath is an appealing village just under four miles from Whitby, on the north bank of the River Esk, close to Ruswarp, and with the village of Sleights on the opposite bank.

​This property, 6 Linden Close, Briggswath​, is currently for sale at an asking price of £480,000, with Hope and Braim estate agents, Whitby.

An aerial view of the home with its stunning gardens and triangular shape plot.

The garden room extension makes indoor to outdoor living easy - ideal for the summer.

A fully fitted, spacious breakfast kitchen.

This lounge with log burner has French doors through to the garden room.