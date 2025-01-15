Inside this remarkably bright and spacious detached village home, new to the market

Ash Lea has undergone extensive refurbishment in recent years, and now offers light and modern accommodation with recently converted loft space that has created three stunning bedrooms and a shower room.

Almost every window in the property showcases a lovely view stretching across countryside.

The home’s versatile interior can easily accommodate families and includes a lounge with dedicated dining area which could be split to provide two separate rooms if so desired.

The added rear extension provides two new rooms suitable for a variety of uses, and a useful rear porch.

Also on the ground floor are two double bedrooms, a shower room and a bathroom. All three bathrooms in the property are newly fitted.

The contemporary style kitchen has an added utility room.

To the first floor, three more bedrooms with Velux windows display amazing views, and there's another shower room.

With new double glazing throughout, the property is 'solar ready' with a sealed water tank, and has a recently added oil central heating system and tank.

It also has an alarm system and external lighting.

Well-kept grounds around the property are fully established and beyond the rear garden a grass paddock currently holds sheep.

The tarmac driveway offers ample parking and there's a double garage with both light and power.

Within a sheltered valley, the village of Foxholes is in North Yorkshire although it has a Driffield address and postcode. It is a short drive from both Scarborough and Bridlington.

Its new Community Hall offers many events and social activities.

Ash Lea, Foxholes, Driffield, Yorkshire, is for sale at £775,000, with Liam Darrell Estate Agents, Scarborough.

