Inside this exceptional townhouse - stunning throughout and for sale in Whitby

The six double-bedroom property has an elegant interior that has been fully refurbished by its current owners, in keeping with its period style.
There’s a south-facing patio off the kitchen, and balconies to the upper bedrooms, some of which also feature fireplaces.
With a well-established commercial unit at ground level, the house has run most recently as a successful holiday let with high end accommodation over four floors.
The bespoke kitchen with a full range of units and a large central island has integrated appliances, with a connecting dining room with wood flooring that can seat eight plus comfortably at a larger style table. This room has a feature fireplace with built-in shelving to either side. French doors open out to a spacious balcony within this social first floor space.
On the second floor is a lovely lounge with a snug area and special features in the form of the fireplace and the window shutters.
An en suite bedroom at this level is beautifully appointed and has doors out to a balcony.
To the third floor is one en suite bedroom, and another that has a balcony.
The fourth floor again offers two double bedrooms, one with its own en suite facility, and the other with a feature free-standing bath tub on a plinth within the sizable room.
A striking attic room occupies the whole of the top floor, with glorious sea views over the rooftops of the buildings in Whitby to the famous landmark Abbey.
This property, 1 Mulgrave Place, Whitby, is currently for sale at a price of £635,000, with Henderson Property Services, Whitby, tel. 01947 602626.
More property: www.thescarboroughnews.co.uk/lifestyle/homes-and-gardens/see-inside-this-unique-property-for-sale-with-a-three-bed-bungalow-4892423
www.thescarboroughnews.co.uk/lifestyle/homes-and-gardens/inside-lovely-edwardian-home-with-high-spec-interior-and-landscaped-gardens-4884924