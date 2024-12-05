Inside this exceptional townhouse - stunning throughout and for sale in Whitby

The six double-bedroom property has an elegant interior that has been fully refurbished by its current owners, in keeping with its period style.

There’s a south-facing patio off the kitchen, and balconies to the upper bedrooms, some of which also feature fireplaces.

With a well-established commercial unit at ground level, the house has run most recently as a successful holiday let with high end accommodation over four floors.

The bespoke kitchen with a full range of units and a large central island has integrated appliances, with a connecting dining room with wood flooring that can seat eight plus comfortably at a larger style table. This room has a feature fireplace with built-in shelving to either side. French doors open out to a spacious balcony within this social first floor space.

On the second floor is a lovely lounge with a snug area and special features in the form of the fireplace and the window shutters.

An en suite bedroom at this level is beautifully appointed and has doors out to a balcony.

To the third floor is one en suite bedroom, and another that has a balcony.

The fourth floor again offers two double bedrooms, one with its own en suite facility, and the other with a feature free-standing bath tub on a plinth within the sizable room.

A striking attic room occupies the whole of the top floor, with glorious sea views over the rooftops of the buildings in Whitby to the famous landmark Abbey.

This property, ​1 ​Mulgrave Place, Whitby​, is currently for sale at a price of £635,000, with Henderson Property Services, Whitby, tel. 01947 602626.

1 . 1 ​Mulgrave Place, Whitby​ The dining room is linked to the kitchen and has double doors that lead out to a spacious balcony. Photo: Henderson Property Services, Whitby Photo Sales

2 . 1 ​Mulgrave Place, Whitby​ The second floor lounge with snug has a feature fireplace and window shutters. Photo: Henderson Property Services, Whitby Photo Sales

3 . 1 ​Mulgrave Place, Whitby​ The bespoke kitchen with central island has a range of integrated appliances. Photo: Henderson Property Services, Whitby Photo Sales

4 . 1 ​Mulgrave Place, Whitby​ The staircase between floors in the building. Photo: Henderson Property Services, Whitby Photo Sales