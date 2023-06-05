Inside this extended and refurbished home, for sale with raft of luxury features

This impressive five-bed home within a 0.8 acres plot had a former life as a row of workers' cottages.

Over 15 years the house, a few miles south of Scarborough, has been transformed to become a spacious family home with open views.

The Hollies has been completely re-wired and re-plumbed, with upvc double-glazing throughout. Its underfloor central heating is via an air-source heat pump.

Both roof and ground-mounted photovoltaic solar panels are in place and provide savings towards running costs.

An oak-framed porch opens to an entrance hall with log burner, with a guest cloakroom off.

There's a spectacular 28ft dining kitchen with joiner-built cabinets, an Everhot stove and a separate pantry, that leads to a family room with a vaulted ceiling. Large windows bring in natural light and open up the views outside.

Also on the ground floor is a utility room, a snug, and a formal sitting room with another log burner.

There's a luxurious master bedroom suite on the first floor, that has a free-standing copper bathtub, a dressing room and an en-suite shower room.

Four more double bedrooms and a spacious house bathroom are at this level.

The property is surrounded by open farmland and has electric, wrought iron gates to its driveway and recently resurfaced parking area.

Enclosed gardens with a variety of established trees wrap around the property.

Binnington is a small hamlet south-west of Scarborough - 15 minutes from the beach, and just under a mile east of Ganton, with its championship golf course.

​The Hollies, Binnington, Scarborough, is for sale at £775,000, with Cundalls, Malton​.

Call 01653 697820 for more details.

