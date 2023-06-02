Inside this unique £1.2m home with incredible sea views

This unique home with sweeping views across Filey Bay is for sale with one acre of land.

Built to individual design, with high spec fixtures and fittings, this modern home has entrance halls to both front and rear, and a very spacious open plan lounge, kitchen and diner arrangement, with triple glazed sliding doors leading out to a large sun terrace with glass balustrades and sea views.

It has three double bedrooms, one being part of a master bedroom suite, a family bathroom, a study or office, a secondary kitchen, double garage, detached barn and a fully enclosed paddock.

The modern fitted kitchen with quartz counter tops and integrated Neff appliances, also has a walk in pantry, and a handy utility room.

There is underfloor heating throughout the property, via the ground sourced heat pump, that is controlled room-to-room using a Neo Heatmiser system.

Further to this are solar panels, mechanical ventilation and heat recovery system throughout, and a mix of UPVC double glazing and aluminium triple glazing.A stone driveway leads to the garage, and there is a newly constructed barn, and a separate storage building, both with power and a water supply. The electric garage door is fully insulated.

In the flagged courtyard is a south-facing aluminium pagoda, and there is an oval summerhouse pod, and a flagged patio with space for a hot tub that has stunning views over Filey Bay.

The paddock is enclosed by post and rail fencing.

' Bay View', Speeton, has an asking price of £1,200,000, with Nicholsons Estate Agents, Filey. It is advertised at www.rightmove.co.uk

1 . ' Bay View', Speeton The extensive sun terrace outside the property has glorious views. Photo: Nicholsons Estate Agents, Filey Photo Sales

2 . ' Bay View', Speeton The open plan interior is bright and spacious. Photo: Nicholsons Estate Agents, Filey Photo Sales

3 . ' Bay View', Speeton Looking across the high spec kitchen area. Photo: Nicholsons Estate Agents, Filey Photo Sales

4 . ' Bay View', Speeton The dining room with kitchen to the rear. Photo: Nicholsons Estate Agents, Filey Photo Sales

Next Page Page 1 of 3