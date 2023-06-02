Inside this unique £1.2m home with incredible sea views
Built to individual design, with high spec fixtures and fittings, this modern home has entrance halls to both front and rear, and a very spacious open plan lounge, kitchen and diner arrangement, with triple glazed sliding doors leading out to a large sun terrace with glass balustrades and sea views.
It has three double bedrooms, one being part of a master bedroom suite, a family bathroom, a study or office, a secondary kitchen, double garage, detached barn and a fully enclosed paddock.
The modern fitted kitchen with quartz counter tops and integrated Neff appliances, also has a walk in pantry, and a handy utility room.
There is underfloor heating throughout the property, via the ground sourced heat pump, that is controlled room-to-room using a Neo Heatmiser system.
Further to this are solar panels, mechanical ventilation and heat recovery system throughout, and a mix of UPVC double glazing and aluminium triple glazing.A stone driveway leads to the garage, and there is a newly constructed barn, and a separate storage building, both with power and a water supply. The electric garage door is fully insulated.
In the flagged courtyard is a south-facing aluminium pagoda, and there is an oval summerhouse pod, and a flagged patio with space for a hot tub that has stunning views over Filey Bay.
The paddock is enclosed by post and rail fencing.
' Bay View', Speeton, has an asking price of £1,200,000, with Nicholsons Estate Agents, Filey. It is advertised at www.rightmove.co.uk
