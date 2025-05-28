Take a look inside this swish village home with fabulous living space

The detached four bedroom property, with the potential for a fifth bedroom, has extensive gardens that back on to fields and provide an unspoilt, open outlook.
Designed for comfort and convenience, the house has three stylish bathrooms, a ground floor utility room and a separate w.c., and there's a walk-in pantry as an extra useful facility tot he kitchen.
A modern, open-plan kitchen and dining area is the heart of the family home, and lends itself perfectly to entertaining and family gatherings, being bright and airy with a central island unit, and doors leading out to a patio area.
Further to all this, the ground floor includes versatile office space, and there's a lovely external garden room with windows that look out over the far reaching views.
Three sizeable reception rooms include two large living rooms: both of these are double aspect rooms, and one has a striking central feature fireplace, with wall shelving and cabinetry to either side. The other has a stove inset to the chimney breast.
The property also offers private parking for up to four vehicles, along with a detached double garage set back to the side of the house and accessed by the front driveway. .
Large, lawned gardens are well established with trees, plants and shrubs, and there are spacious seating areas for relaxing outdoors, al fresco dining or entertaining family and friends.
Owned by just one family since its construction, the property is ready to move in to.
This home in Jersey Court, Irton, Scarborough, is currently for sale at £895,000, with CPH Property Services, Scarborough, tel. 01723 352235.
