Take a look inside this swish village home with fabulous living space

​The detached four bedroom property, with the potential for a fifth bedroom, has extensive gardens that back on to fields and provide an unspoilt, open outlook.

​Designed for comfort and convenience, ​the house has three ​stylish bathrooms, ​a ground floor utility room and a separate w.c., and there's a walk-in pantry as an extra useful facility tot he kitchen.

​A modern​, open-plan kitchen and dining area​ is the heart of the family home, ​and lends itself perfectly to entertaining and family gatherings, being bright and airy with a central island unit, and doors leading out to a patio area.

​Further to all this, the ground floor includes versatile office space​, and ​there's a lovely external garden room​ with windows that look out over the far reaching views.

​Three​ sizeable reception rooms​ includ​e two large living rooms​: both of these are double aspect rooms, and one has a striking central feature fireplace, with wall shelving and cabinetry to either side. The other has a stove inset to the chimney breast.

The property also ​offers private parking for up to four vehicles, along with a detached double garage set back​ to the side of the house and accessed by the front driveway. .

Large, lawned gardens are well established with trees, plants and shrubs, and there are spacious seating areas for relaxing outdoors, al fresco dining or entertaining family and friends.

​Owned by just one family since its construction, th​e property ​is ready to move in to.

​This home in Jersey Court, Irton, Scarborough, is currently for sale at £895,000, with CPH Property Services, Scarborough, tel. 01723 352235.

