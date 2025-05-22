Inside this very luxurious home on the market for just short of £1m

Its layout is designed for both family life and entertaining, with a leisure wing that includes an indoor pool, spa pool, games room and gym.
Outside there is a full-size floodlit tennis court, a pavilion, garden office, a large paddock, and a Dutch barn.
Plans have been drawn for ‘glamping’ on the paddock, but no planning application has been submitted.
With electric gates to a long drive, and plenty of parking, this property is ideal for anyone wanting more space, privacy and flexibility.
French doors open from the entrance hall to a wrap-around, south-facing loggia, while the 30ft long drawing room connects to the open-plan kitchen, dining and living area.
This leads through to a south-facing garden room which is great for relaxing or entertaining.
The east wing of the house has a games room, spa pool and changing area, and a large indoor swimming pool with three sets of French doors that open to the west.
Upstairs, the landing has more French doors to a first-floor balcony.
There's a spacious main bedroom suite, with a further four double bedrooms and three bathrooms.
Mature grounds include well-kept green space, a full-size floodlit tennis court, a separate gym, and a store.
To the rear is a large paddock, ideal for those who have equestrian interests, and a 3,000 sq.ft. Dutch barn with high eaves.
Skerne is a quiet village close to Driffield and within easy reach of Bridlington, Beverley, York and Hull.
Paddock House, Main Street, Skerne, YO25 9HR, is for sale at £995,000, with Fine and Country, Willerby, tel. 01482 420999.
