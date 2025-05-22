An overview of the impressive barn conversion for sale at £500,000.An overview of the impressive barn conversion for sale at £500,000.
Inside this very luxurious home on the market for just short of £1m

By Sally Burton
Published 22nd May 2025, 16:24 BST
Updated 22nd May 2025, 16:25 BST
​This unusual barn conversion has an amazing amount of space, together with a host of luxury features that are rarely found together in one place.

​Its layout is designed for both family life and entertaining, with a leisure wing​ that includes an indoor pool, spa pool, games room and gym.

​Outside there is a full-size floodlit tennis court, ​a pavilion, ​garden office, ​a large paddock, and a Dutch barn.

​Plans​ have been drawn for ‘glamping’ on the paddock, but no planning application has​ been submitted.

With electric gates to a long drive, and plenty of parking, this property is ideal for anyone wanting more space, privacy and flexibility.

French doors open from the entrance hall to a wrap-around, south-facing loggia, while the 30ft long drawing room connects to the open-plan kitchen, dining and living area.

This leads through to a south-facing garden room which is great for relaxing or entertaining.

The east wing of the house has a games room, spa pool and changing area, and a large indoor swimming pool with three sets of French doors that open to the west.

Upstairs, the landing has more French doors to a first-floor balcony.

There's a spacious main bedroom suite, with a further four double bedrooms and three bathrooms.

Mature grounds include well-kept green space, a full-size floodlit tennis court, a separate gym, and a store.

To the rear is a large paddock, ideal for those who have equestrian interests, and a 3,000 sq.ft. Dutch barn with high eaves.

Skerne is a quiet village close to Driffield and within easy reach of Bridlington, Beverley, York and Hull.

Paddock House, Main Street, Skerne, YO25 9HR​, is for sale at £995,000, with Fine and Country, Willerby, tel. 01482 420999.

The indoor heated swimming pool is part of a full leisure suite.

