This energy efficent home overlooking Whitby harbour is for sale fully furnished

W​ith appealing open plan living space at its centre, the four-bedroom, high spec home built in 2020 is both stylish and comfortable.

​Floor-to-ceiling ​windows frame panoramic harbour vistas​, so you can dine while gazing out at the many different boats, sky and sea, or enjoy the views while relaxing, from a sofa, or from the bedroom, first thing in the morning, or last thing at night.

Premium bi-fold doors ​provide seamless indoor ​to outdoor living, ​with an exterior deck ​that's perfect for entertaining or ​for quiet​ relaxation while watching the ever-changing maritime tableau​.

The designer kitchen ​features top-of-the-range integrated appliances​, with sleek ​modern finishes​ to suit the property’s general aesthetic.

With four good-size bedrooms of individual design are three modern, luxurious bathroom suites with premium fixtures and fittings​.

​An integral garage ​with automatic door access ensur​es secure parking along with ​convenient storag​e.

This property​ is an ideal family home, but also has plenty of investment appeal with a proven track record as a successful holiday letting under the name of Harbour Sunset​.

​The energy efficient home has gas central heating and double glazed windows throughout. It is offered​ for sale fully furnished​, and ​is available for immediate occupation, or​ for rental income generation.

​Its wonderful position, contemporary design and lifestyle potential make this harbour-side property a great proposition that is rarely available in this particular part of Whitby.

The picturesque harbour is still a busy environment, with fishing boats, yachts and pleasure craft providing plenty of variety in vessels. You may catch the rowing team out for practice, or the lifeboat crew in training

Whitby is also one of the few places in the UK where you can watch the sun rise and set over the sea in summer.

​24a Church Street, Whitby, North Yorkshire, is currently for sale at a price of £600,000, with Hope and Braim Estate Agents, Whitby, North Yorkshire.

Call 01947 601301 for more information.

