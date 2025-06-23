Inside this light and airy 'picture postcard' cottage in prime location

Mulgrave Cottage, in Goathland, is a quintessential English cottage with a garden to suit, and a stunning landscape to look out on.

​The much loved property would be ideal as a permanent home, as a​ holiday​ cottage of character, or ​as a moorland bolthole.

Its interior blends rural character with timeless charm..

A light and spacious lounge with thick stone walls and deep set windows has a welcoming open fire. Views stretch across the surrounding village and country landscape, with grazing sheep as part of the pastoral scene.

The kitchen​ with diner is open-plan with bespoke cabinetry, a large pantry, and a traditional oil-fired Stanley Range.

​There is social space for family​ and friends​, while a practical utility room leads to the rear garden and a paved patio ​with views across moorland — ideal for ​sitting out in summer​, or for entertaining​.

​Three g​ood size double bedrooms​ are individually styled, and are served by two bathrooms​, one of which is a​ handy ground floor shower room.

​The property includes a garage, and a stone outbuilding ​that has the potential for conversion (subject to ​any necessary planning consents): this could offer flexibility for ​anyone who would like a studio, home office, or ​additional guest accommodation.

​Goathland is known for its role within the Heartbeat television drama series, when it became known as Aidensfield, with the Goathland Hotel as the Aidensfield Arms, and the village gift shop changing to a general store.

Later, the village made another big impression as Hogsmeade Station in the Harry Potter films.

​Myriad walking trails​ include one to the​ renowned Mallyan Spout waterfall​.

Mulgrave Cottage, Goathland,​ Whitby, is currently for sale at a price of £520,000, with Henderson Property Services, Whitby, tel. 01947 602626.

1 . Mulgrave Cottage, Goathland, Whitby An aerial view showing the stunning location of the cottage. Photo: Henderson Property Services, Whitby Photo Sales

2 . Mulgrave Cottage, Goathland,​ Whitby The open plan kitchen with diner has bespoke cabinetry, and a large traditional pantry. Photo: Henderson Property Services, Whitby Photo Sales

3 . Mulgrave Cottage, Goathland,​ Whitby Ample dining space within the open plan arrangement. Photo: Henderson Property Services, Whitby Photo Sales