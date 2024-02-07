Inside this five-bedroom character home for sale in Whitby

The stunning five-bedroom Victorian style townhouse, has period features with some updating of its stylish rooms, but has plenty of potential for its new owners to add their own stamp.

Its ground floor has an entrance hall, a living room, family room, dining room and kitchen, while above are three bedrooms and the family bathroom.

The second floor hosts two more bedrooms and a versatile room, ideal as an office or a playroom.

The property's entrance features an original Victorian timber door, with hardwood parquet flooring leading into the hallway with staircase up.

A double glazed bay window lights up the living room, with its recently fitted, cosy wood-burning stove, while a family room features a charming built-in alcove cupboard.

The dining room has access to the rear yard, then there's the kitchen, with its fitted units, integrated electric oven and grill, and a five-ring gas burner hob with extractor. Natural light pours in through a rear window.

One first floor bedroom has a south-facing bay window, while another has an original alcove cupboard.

The stylish bathroom has a large round bath as a main feature within its suite.

On the second floor landing is a velux window and access to the fully boarded attic space.

Two bedrooms at this level have sea and abbey, or hillside views.

A front paved area with planted borders could potentially be developed for parking. A side access leads to the rear private yard.

This semi-detached home in North Road, Whitby, is currently for sale at a price of £290,000 with Selwyn Hedgeley estate agents, Redcar.

