Inside this quaint stone cottage for sale in a village near Whitby

The larger village of Sleights with a range of shops and amenities is just under a mile away from Ugglebarnby, and picturesque Ruswarp with its river boats is two miles further down the valley.

With far reaching views across fields and moorland, this stone cottage, situated next to the church, has a sheltered terraced garden and its own parking provision.

Cosy inside, with thick stone walls and beamed ceilings, the three-bedroom period property has both charm and character, and is set over three floors.

Two reception rooms and a separate kitchen take up the ground floor, with the three bedrooms and a family bathroom on the upper levels.

A log burning stove warms the lounge, while the dining room, with beamed ceiling, looks out across miles from its windows.

In the kitchen, with its fitted cabinets and integrated appliances, is a large window in the gable end that also has lovely valley views.

Two double bedrooms and a bathroom with white suite are on the first floor, while the loft space is converted in to a spacious bedroom with exposed crux beams and two Velux windows with views of the neighbouring church.

The staircase to this bedroom does have restricted head height.

The well-maintained property has oil central heating and is double-glazed throughout.

Its terraced garden has a lawned area with colourful planted borders, and a patio for sitting out in the summer.

A hard standing has off-street parking for two cars.

Providence Cottage, Ugglebarnby, is for sale at a price of £350,000, with Hope and Braim Estate Agents, Whitby, and it is advertised at www.rightmove.co.uk

Call for more information on 01947 601301.

