Inside this former 'west wing' home with more than its fair share of charm

A hand-built luxury kitchen is just one of the attractions in this stunning semi-detached home of character, that is actually the west wing of a former rectory.

Its beautiful lawned gardens of around half an acre are another stand-out feature, but the house also displays original architectural features, large bedrooms - one of which has its own en suite facility, and much more.

With LPG gas heating and hard wooden double glazing, the stylish interior includes an entrance porch and main hallway with staircase up.

Further to the luxury kitchen and diner, that has rear double doors leading out to the garden, is a walk-in pantry and a utility room.

Along with the spacious lounge is a sitting room with feature fireplace and folding doors through to the conservatory, that has double doors to the gardens it looks out over.

A cellar divided into three sizeable rooms of flexible use is currently used as a gym, a wine cellar, and a handy storage room.

Three double bedrooms include a main bedroom with its own en suite shower room.

The spacious house bathroom features a stand-alone bath and a separate shower within its suite.

An enclosed walled courtyard with plenty of parking space is to the front of the house, and gives access to the garage that has a studio room on the first floor.

Behind the property are its lovely enclosed gardens with a flagged terrace and established trees, plants and shrubs.

Situated in a scenic spot between the pretty villages of Folkton and Flixton, the property is also just a few miles from Hunmanby village, Scarborough and Filey.

Folkton House, Scarborough, is for sale at £675,000, with CPH Property Services, Scarborough.

Call the agent for more information tel. 01723 352235.

1 . Folkton House, Scarborough The hand-made kitchen with diner is a stylish 'hub' of the home. Photo: CPH Property Services, Scarborough Photo Sales

2 . Folkton House, Scarborough An elegant interior with timeless appeal. Photo: CPH Property Services, Scarborough Photo Sales

3 . Folkton House, Scarborough A rustic brick fireplace with stove is a feature in this reception room, with folding doors giving entry to the conservatory. Photo: CPH Property Services, Scarborough Photo Sales

4 . Folkton House, Scarborough The sizeable conservatory makes another appealing room. Photo: CPH Property Services, Scarborough Photo Sales