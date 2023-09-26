See this lovely old rural cottage with stunning range of gardens and outbuildings

A rural family cottage and registered smallholding that has not been on the market for over 30 years is for sale in the North York Moors National Park, between Scarborough and Robin Hoods Bay.

With its own brand of retro-style true cottage charm, laced with plenty of modern comforts, South Gowland is in an idyllic setting with stunning countryside views from all angles.

It's a lifestyle property with 5.84 acres, stables and outbuildings, that could appeal to a wide range of buyers, including those with horses.

Built in 1860, the detached, four-bedroom stone cottage is steeped in character.

With a slate roof, it has a stone-built front porch, cast iron guttering and downpipes, and uPVC double-glazed windows and doors.

Its interior includes a kitchen with units and an oil-fired central heating boiler, an electric cooker point and plumbing for a dishwasher.

A beamed back room has a feature range fireplace and a door to the staircase, while a snug with beamed ceiling has an open fire with hot water back boiler and wood surround, feature panelling and shelving.

The beamed living and dining room features an open fire in a hob grate fireplace.

There's a ground floor bathroom and separate w.c., and also a utility room with outdoor access, that has a Belfast sink unit, plumbing for a washing machine, and a hanging airer.A shower room includes a washbasin and w.c..

All four bedrooms are on the first floor: one has fitted shelves and storage, plus a w.c. and basin, and another has a fitted wardrobe and cupboards, with the hot water cylinder and airing cupboard. All rooms have radiators.The attractive exterior includes a formal lawned garden with herbaceous borders, flagstone pathways and a patio area, with a stone and timber greenhouse.

Further gardens comprise a mature orchard with apple, pear and cherry trees, with a large party hut; and a 'secret' garden with a summerhouse.

Three grass paddocks with field shelters are adjoining, with a small area of woodland that has native species such as oak, silver birch, rowan and hazel. There is also a wildlife area of half an acre.With the garage is a workshop and store, and a further building, all with timber frames and metal cladding.The wooden stable block and tack room have light and power, and there's a further tack room, a feed room, store and garden hut. Additional buildings can house hens, geese and a goat.The quietly situated property is just six miles north-west of Scarborough, and despite its rural beauty, it is handy for a wide range of services and amenities in Newby.

South Gowland, Gowland Lane, Cloughton, Scarborough, is for sale at £895,000 with Property Eagle, Surrey, tel. 020 3137 8427.

It is advertised at www.rightmove.co.uk

1 . South Gowland, Gowland Lane, Cloughton, Scarborough An aerial view of the property in its stunning rural location. Photo: Property Eagle, Surrey Photo Sales

2 . South Gowland, Gowland Lane, Cloughton, Scarborough The cosy beamed interior of the cottage. Photo: Property Eagle, Surrey Photo Sales

3 . South Gowland, Gowland Lane, Cloughton, Scarborough A feature range fireplace within a beamed back room. Photo: Property Eagle, Surrey Photo Sales

4 . South Gowland, Gowland Lane, Cloughton, Scarborough Part of the kitchen, with fitted cupboards and shelving. Photo: Property Eagle, Surrey Photo Sales