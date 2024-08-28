A glimpse of the property from its cottage garden - just part of its exgensive grounds.A glimpse of the property from its cottage garden - just part of its exgensive grounds.
Inside this stunning picture-book cottage with versatile living space

By Sally Burton
Published 28th Aug 2024, 11:13 BST
This three-bedroom, stone built cottage has the loveliest location within a less-known village in the North York Moors Country Park, yet is just a few miles from Scarborough.

One of a pair of double-fronted extended cottages, the picturesque property has both charm and character, yet is surprisingly spacious, with versatile reception rooms that serve well for both family use and for entertaining.

A beamed sitting room has a feature fireplace with stove, while another large reception room, also with fireplace and cosy stove, has two sets of French doors that open to the gardens, and there’s a large and lovely, farmhouse-style dining kitchen.

The sizeable bedrooms are individually styled and all have lovely views.

Within the grounds is a colourful cottage garden, a vegetable patch with raised beds, and a fruit garden, but there is also a paddock with far-reaching views across the national park.

There is plenty of wildlife and rare bird species to see in the surrounding countryside and woodland.

The grounds may also suit anyone with equestrian interests, and there is off street parking for several cars, plus garaging.

Broxa is a quaint and peaceful village surrounded by rolling hills, forestry, and meandering streams.

Nature lovers and outdoor enthusiasts will love the location, and the great choice of scenic walks and trails.

The village has a thriving, friendly community, with nearby villages offering a range of amenities, including local pubs, and wider services and facilities being available just a short journey away in nearby Scarborough and Pickering.

​Red Briar Cottages, Broxa Hill, Broxa, Scarborough, is for sale at a price of £585,000, with Carter Jonas estate agents, York, tel. 01904 558200.

