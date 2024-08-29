A front view of the stunning Sewerby home.A front view of the stunning Sewerby home.
See inside this high spec home with loads of family space

By Sally Burton
Published 29th Aug 2024, 16:11 BST
This distinctive detached home on the outskirts of Sewerby, and close to many amenities, has a private setting with open countryside views.

An entrance porch and hallway with staircase lead to rooms including a lounge with feature fireplace and electric fire, and French doors out to the garden. Windows reveal lovely views.

A versatile room currently used as a playroom has a fireplace with electric stove, then there's the stunning kitchen with slate flooring, living and dining space, that has a wood burning stove, with window seats, French doors to a raised patio, and views over open countryside.

Bespoke fitted units have granite worktops, and an island unit with inset sink also has a breakfast bar. There's a 'Rangemaster' gas and electric cooker, an integrated dishwasher and ceiling spotlights. A fitted-out utility is separate to the kitchen, and there's a w.c..

Bedrooms are off the first floor gallery landing, with the main bedroom featuring timber wall panelling, a luxurious en suite with slipper bath and double shower, and French doors to a balcony with wrought iron railings and countryside views.

One of the remaining four bedrooms is currently used as a dressing room, and a family bathroom has both bath and shower within its suite.

Private gardens with unspoilt views stretch to front and rear.

To the side of the house is parking, with a handgate to the rear garden - a fabulous entertaining area with raised patio, a large lawn, a summerhouse and dog kennel.

A double integral garage has space and plumbing for a washing machine and tumble dryer, with further space for a freezer, a fitted sink and tap.

This home in Marton Corner, Jewison Lane, Sewerby, Bridlington, YO15 1DX, is priced at £595,000, with Willowgreen, Driffield.

The open plan kitchen has a feature island with breakfast bar.

1. Marton Corner, Jewison Lane, Sewerby, Bridlington, YO15 1DX

The open plan kitchen has a feature island with breakfast bar.

This dining area is part of the open plan arrangement.

2. Marton Corner, Jewison Lane, Sewerby, Bridlington, YO15 1DX

This dining area is part of the open plan arrangement.

An archway leads from the kitchen to relaxed seating.

3. Marton Corner, Jewison Lane, Sewerby, Bridlington, YO15 1DX

An archway leads from the kitchen to relaxed seating.

A lounge with feature fireplace has French doors to the gardens.

4. Marton Corner, Jewison Lane, Sewerby, Bridlington, YO15 1DX

A lounge with feature fireplace has French doors to the gardens.

