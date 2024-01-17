Inside this high spec home with dream kitchen, for sale in Scarborough

A contemporary style home within a sought after address to the north of Scarborough is available for sale.

This four bedroom detached property has a 'dream' kitchen, with two reception rooms and an entertaining room, a ground floor w.c. and utility room facilities.

Two of four bedrooms have en suites, and there is a modern family bathroom.

Attractive gardens are fully enclosed and there’s a double garage, with further parking for several vehicles.

A bright hallway with rustic engineered oak herringbone flooring, that continues throughout most of the ground floor, has British designer stair lights.

Within the stunning kitchen is a sink with 'four in one' tap, an integrated Neff flex induction venting hob, two Pyrolytic Neff ovens, Silestone worktops and custom-designed cabinetry.

A central island includes an integrated breakfast bar, with pendant lighting above.

The dining area with double-sided fireplace links to the kitchen, then leads to the entertaining room that has an integrated Neff climate zone wine cooler among its facilities.

A naturally light sitting room or living area with a cosy 'Stovax' wood burning stove has Crittall style doors out to the gardens.

All four bedrooms are on the first floor, the main bedroom having fitted wardrobes, an en suite with twin washbasins on marble vanity unit, feature lighting and underfloor heating.

A freestanding oval shaped bath and walk-through rain showers are further features within the three deluxe bathrooms.

There's a private, tree-fringed garden that is newly landscaped, with a large patio and hot tub area.

The double garage has a remote control door, and four-camera CCTV and a house alarm are installed.

​This home in Stepney Drive, Scarborough, is for sale with Colin Ellis Estate agents, Scarborough, at £725,000.

Call 01723 363565 for details.

1 . Stepney Drive, Scarborough The high spec kitchen with island and breakfast bar has a doorway out to the garden. Photo: Colin Ellis Estate agents, Scarborough Photo Sales

2 . Stepney Drive, Scarborough The spacious hallway has engineered oak herringbone flooring, fitted shelving and designer stair lights. Photo: Colin Ellis Estate agents, Scarborough Photo Sales

3 . Stepney Drive, Scarborough Looking across the breakfast bar, that seats five, to the kitchen units with integrated appliances. Photo: Colin Ellis Estate agents, Scarborough Photo Sales

4 . Stepney Drive, Scarborough This living room with wood burning stove has Crittall style doors to outside. Photo: Colin Ellis Estate agents, Scarborough Photo Sales