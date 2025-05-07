Inside this high spec, open plan bungalow with top location in Flamborough village

The light-filled home has the kitchen and day room at its heart, where a state-of-the-art kitchen flows in to airy living space with bi-fold doors to outside.
There’s an outdoor kitchen, a log-fired hot tub, and open fields to both side and rear.
With four sizeable bedrooms, the modern interior also offers three contemporary bathrooms.
An entrance hall with herringbone-style floor has a return staircase, while an inner hall with storage serves the living space.
Extensive units line the kitchen, that has skylights, and integrated appliances that include a full-height fridge freezer and dishwasher.
In the day room is a feature log burner, three bi-fold doors, a media wall, downlighters and drop lighting.
A utility room with fitted cupboards has a stable door to outside, and a sitting room shares the double-sided log burner.
Two ground floor bedrooms with bow windows share a modern 'Jack and Jill' shower room.
From the first floor landing or study space, with its skylight that converts to a balcony window, is a bedroom with a walk-in wardrobe, an en suite shower facility and a Juliet balcony.
Another bedroom has fitted wardrobes, drawers and desk, and there's a family bathroom.
To the front of the property is a gravel driveway and parking, with paved pathways around the bungalow. There’s an EV charging point, water tap and external power point.
The stunning rear garden has stone-paved, terraced seating areas with flower beds, the outdoor kitchen with pizza oven, rustic seating space and the hot tub.
This home in Southsea Road, Flamborough, Bridlington, is for sale at £450,000, with Quick and Clarke, Hornsea, tel. 01964 537123.
