Inside this high spec, open plan bungalow with top location in Flamborough village

The light-filled home has the kitchen and day room at its heart, where a state-of-the-art kitchen flows in to airy living space with bi-fold doors to outside.

There’s an outdoor kitchen, a log-fired hot tub, and open fields to both side and rear.

With four sizeable bedrooms, the modern interior also offers three contemporary bathrooms.

An entrance hall with herringbone-style floor has a return staircase, while an inner hall with storage serves the living space.

Extensive units line the kitchen, that has skylights, and integrated appliances that include a full-height fridge freezer and dishwasher.

In the day room is a feature log burner, three bi-fold doors, a media wall, downlighters and drop lighting.

A utility room with fitted cupboards has a stable door to outside, and a sitting room shares the double-sided log burner.

Two ground floor bedrooms with bow windows share a modern 'Jack and Jill' shower room.

From the first floor landing or study space, with its skylight that converts to a balcony window, is a bedroom with a walk-in wardrobe, an en suite shower facility and a Juliet balcony.

​Another bedroom has fitted wardrobes, drawers and desk, and there's a family bathroom.

To the front of the property is a gravel driveway and parking, with paved pathways around the bungalow. There’s an EV charging point, water tap and external power point.

The stunning rear garden has stone​-paved​, terraced seating areas​ with flower beds, the outdoor kitchen ​with pizza ove​n, rustic seating space​ and the hot tub​.

This home in Southsea Road, Flamborough​, Bridlington, is for sale at £450,000, with Quick and Clarke, Hornsea, tel. 01964 537123​.

1 . Southsea Road, Flamborough​, Bridlington A rear view of the property from its extensive garden. Photo: Quick and Clarke, Hornsea Photo Sales

2 . Southsea Road, Flamborough​, Bridlington Stylish indoor to outdoor living. Photo: Quick and Clarke, Hornsea Photo Sales

3 . Southsea Road, Flamborough​, Bridlington The bright and spacious, open plan interior. Photo: Quick and Clarke, Hornsea Photo Sales

4 . Southsea Road, Flamborough​, Bridlington The high spec kitchen has an integrated fridge freezer and dishwasher. Photo: Quick and Clarke, Hornsea Photo Sales