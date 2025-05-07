The front aspect of the Flamborough home that has open fields to both side and rear.The front aspect of the Flamborough home that has open fields to both side and rear.
The front aspect of the Flamborough home that has open fields to both side and rear.

Inside this high spec, open plan bungalow with top location in Flamborough village

By Sally Burton
Published 7th May 2025, 16:33 BST
This property in an enviable location within the fishing village of Flamborough is described by the agents as a " meticulously converted haven​" with “fluid contemporary living space”​.

The light-filled home has the kitchen and day room at its heart, where a state-of-the-art kitchen flows in to airy living space with bi-fold doors to outside.

There’s an outdoor kitchen, a log-fired hot tub, and open fields to both side and rear.

With four sizeable bedrooms, the modern interior also offers three contemporary bathrooms.

An entrance hall with herringbone-style floor has a return staircase, while an inner hall with storage serves the living space.

Extensive units line the kitchen, that has skylights, and integrated appliances that include a full-height fridge freezer and dishwasher.

In the day room is a feature log burner, three bi-fold doors, a media wall, downlighters and drop lighting.

A utility room with fitted cupboards has a stable door to outside, and a sitting room shares the double-sided log burner.

Two ground floor bedrooms with bow windows share a modern 'Jack and Jill' shower room.

From the first floor landing or study space, with its skylight that converts to a balcony window, is a bedroom with a walk-in wardrobe, an en suite shower facility and a Juliet balcony.

​Another bedroom has fitted wardrobes, drawers and desk, and there's a family bathroom.

To the front of the property is a gravel driveway and parking, with paved pathways around the bungalow. There’s an EV charging point, water tap and external power point.

The stunning rear garden has stone​-paved​, terraced seating areas​ with flower beds, the outdoor kitchen ​with pizza ove​n, rustic seating space​ and the hot tub​.

This home in Southsea Road, Flamborough​, Bridlington, is for sale at £450,000, with Quick and Clarke, Hornsea, tel. 01964 537123​.

​More property: www.thescarboroughnews.co.uk/lifestyle/homes-and-gardens/inside-this-unique-village-home-with-modern-kitchen-and-three-bathrooms-5108855

www.thescarboroughnews.co.uk/lifestyle/homes-and-gardens/rare-chance-to-own-and-live-in-ps25m-picturesque-north-yorks-lodge-park-5109694

A rear view of the property from its extensive garden.

1. Southsea Road, Flamborough​, Bridlington

A rear view of the property from its extensive garden. Photo: Quick and Clarke, Hornsea

Photo Sales
Stylish indoor to outdoor living.

2. Southsea Road, Flamborough​, Bridlington

Stylish indoor to outdoor living. Photo: Quick and Clarke, Hornsea

Photo Sales
The bright and spacious, open plan interior.

3. Southsea Road, Flamborough​, Bridlington

The bright and spacious, open plan interior. Photo: Quick and Clarke, Hornsea

Photo Sales
The high spec kitchen has an integrated fridge freezer and dishwasher.

4. Southsea Road, Flamborough​, Bridlington

The high spec kitchen has an integrated fridge freezer and dishwasher. Photo: Quick and Clarke, Hornsea

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:FlamboroughBridlington
News you can trust since 1882
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice