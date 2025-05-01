The front aspect of the five bedroom village property.The front aspect of the five bedroom village property.
Inside this unique village home with modern kitchen and three bathrooms

By Sally Burton
Published 1st May 2025, 12:35 BST
With open countryside views to the rear, this detached, individual home has a quiet location in Bempton village, while being close to local amenities.

Inside the five-bedroom, double-glazed property is a hallway with feature tiled floor, staircase up and built-in storage.

An arched window with brick surround looks in to the front-facing dining room with its large box window and window seat.

The kitchen with diner has fitted units, an electric double oven, a gas hob, and an electric five-oven Aga.

There's a utility room with a door to the garden, and a ground floor w.c..

A study or home office has built-in storage, and access to the garage.

In the lounge, overlooking the garden, is a gas fire with marble-effect surround, and double doors to a garden room with a vaulted apex ceiling, a multi-fuel stove and marble hearth, and five windows, with French doors leading outside.

A roomy first floor landing with storage and loft access leads to all five double bedrooms and three bathrooms, two of which are en suite facilities. Some rooms have washbasin vanity units, and one bedroom is used currently as a dressing room.

​There's a small established garden to the front of the house, with a paved driveway that provides parking.

​The rear landscaped garden​ has a paved terrace with well stocked​, raised brick borders​, a pergola and a large greenhouse.

Hawthorn hedg​ing lines the boundary which adjoins open countryside​.

​A side pebbled garden area displays​ exotic trees and artificial grass.

​The double garage has power and lighting, and there’s a utility area and shower cubicle.

Bempton is renowned for its RSPB nature reserve, cliff tops and country walks.

Bydales, Bempton, is for sale at £450,000, with Belt Estate Agency, Bridlington, tel. 01262 672253.

