Inside this historic 1830s townhouse, for sale in a top Scarborough location

A stunning Georgian townhouse that in its time played host to the Scarborough Liberal Club, then became a private school, with two modern top floor apartments, is for sale as a tremendous development opportunity.

The Grade ll listed property stands in one of Scarborough's most admired addresses, and is thought to be the only remaining building in The Crescent with its original structure from the 1830's.

Its period features include a wrought iron balcony with honeysuckle motif, ornate coving, and a curved wooden staircase that leads to all floors.

With lovely sea and castle views, the property is within easy walking distance of the railway station and the renowned Stephen Joseph Theatre.

The ground floor comprises a hallway and reception room, with access to the rear of the building and the basement. There's a w.c. and one more reception room with a store room, and door to the yard at the back.

Above are three reception rooms, one with French doors to a balcony that overlooks the Crescent gardens. Another is situated to the rear, along with a kitchenette, and a w.c..

The third floor has a further reception room that still displays features of the former Liberal Club, with former restrooms.

An open-plan self-contained apartment at this level comprises a lounge with kitchen area overlooking the gardens, a separate w.c. and a bedroom with en suite bathroom.

On the top floor is a modern, self-contained apartment with two bedrooms that have glorious sea and castle views. There's a lounge, a kitchen and a bathroom.

To the front of the property is a lawned and gated front garden with flower beds and a Yorkstone path. An enclosed, gated yard lies to the rear.

Despite its quiet location, the townhouse is close to many local amenities and attractions, and just a short walk from the railway station.

With its spacious rooms, the agents advise that this property would potentially lend itself to many different uses, from a residential development to a school, offices, or shared workspace.

For more details on the property in The Crescent, Scarborough, that is for sale at £600,000 with no chain, contact Colin Ellis estate agent on 01723 363565.

