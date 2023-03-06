Look inside this two-bed apartment by the sea, for sale in pretty Sandsend

In its stunning location on Sandsend's seafront, this two-bedroom seafront apartment has glorious views across the Bay.

Water's Edge is a ground floor apartment within a striking Edwardian villa, Whitehaven, which is converted to contain four roomy apartments.

With a useful cellar below, the apartment has a shared courtyard with patio area to the rear.

The open plan living accommodation includes a modern fitted kitchen and plenty of space for separate dining and living areas.

Tall windows to the front of the building allow natural light to flood in, and give views out over the seafront.

Stairs to a half landing lead to two bedrooms. One double room has fitted furniture, and there's a contemporary bathroom suite.

An external door to the rear of the single bedroom opens to the south-facing courtyard, and a private outhouse that serves as a utility and laundry room.

Currently operating as a successful holiday let, the apartment would make a wonderful main or second home.

Sandsend itself is an appealing, traditional fishing village with a large expanse of sandy beach, and is otherwise surrounded by lovely scenery.

It is home to the AA rosette restaurant Estbek House, and has further local amenities that include a village pub, while Whitby and its wide range of attractions remains close by.

Water's Edge, Whitehaven, Sandsend, is for sale with share of freehold, with Carter Jonas, York, at a guide price of £425,000.

Call 01904 558200 for more information.

1 . Water's Edge, Whitehaven, Sandsend A close-up view of the attractive property containing the ground floor apartment. Photo: Carter Jonas Photo Sales

2 . Water's Edge, Whitehaven, Sandsend The beamed interior of the apartment. Photo: Carter Jonas Photo Sales

3 . Water's Edge, Whitehaven, Sandsend Dining area with a sea view. Photo: Carter Jonas Photo Sales

4 . Water's Edge, Whitehaven, Sandsend A double bedroom with fitted furniture and ceiling spotlights. Photo: Carter Jonas Photo Sales