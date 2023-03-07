See how this four-bedroom Newby home has been modernised throughout

This detached family home has undergone full modernisation, with an open plan living and dining kitchen on the ground floor, along with a spacious lounge.

Within a sought after north-side location, in the Newby area of Scarborough, it has a large and mature enclosed garden to the rear.

A wood panelled entrance hall with staircase leading up to the first floor, has the room for free standing furniture​.

In the stylish, open plan kitchen is a range of fitted units with marble worktops, and a large central island with integrated appliances and breakfast bar seating.

Dining space which flows through from the kitchen is bright and airy, with space for a large dining suite, and the versatility to be used as a split space or family room if preferred.

A grand feature fireplace takes centre stage in the lounge, which has an archway through to an extension with double French doors leading out to the rear garden – ideal for entertaining in the warmer months of the year.

​There's a ground floor cloakroom and w.c. to complete the ground floor accommodation.​

​On the first floor are four bedrooms, including the main bedroom its that has its own en suite shower room, along with the family bathroom with modern suite.​

​The house has a detached double garage and plenty of parking provision for several vehicles on its front gravel driveway​ with turning space.

An established and enclosed garden with a sizeable lawn, and trees, shrubs and hedging, with a low boundary wall, is to the rear.

This detached property in Hackness Road, Scarborough, is currently for sale at a price of £550,000 with Tipple Underwood estate agents, Scarborough.

Call the agents on 01723 350299 for more information.

