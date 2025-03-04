An exterior view of the larger style semi-detached home that's new on the market.An exterior view of the larger style semi-detached home that's new on the market.
Take a look inside this beautifully updated period home for sale in Whitby

By Sally Burton
Published 4th Mar 2025, 15:55 BST
This stylishly refurbished 1930s home is currently a successful holiday let that c​an be offered fully furnished​, with bookings in place.

​The semi-detached period property in a prime location in Whitby is set over three floors with great family living space, five bedrooms, including an attic conversion, and three luxu​ry bathrooms.

​An impressive entrance hall with wood panelling to the walls,​ and parquet flooring, ​has a corner window through which natural light​ pours in to light up the whole area.

​Both the spacious lounge​ and the dining room have charming feature fireplace​s and large bay window​s, and the dining room also has a large opening that leads through to the airy, modern kitchen​ with its fitted, sleek grey cabinets and range of integrated appliances​.

An open plan arrangement allows the kitchen to flow through to its area of relaxed seating and dining space.

French doors open out from the kitchen to ​a decked area that’s ideal for al fresco dining, or for simply sitting out to enjoy the sun.

​Also on the ground floor are useful utility and shower rooms.

​Four double bedrooms​ are on the first floor, one with a free-standing bath​ tub, and there's a family shower room and separate​ w.c..

The loft has been converted into a fifth double bedroom and a​nother bathroom.

There is modern central heating throughout the house, along with double glazed windows.

​Well-maintained gardens​ lie to the front ​of the property, with the driveway and garage, ​while to the rear there is a sun​ deck and fire​ pit with rustic seating, perfect for ​enjoying summer evenings or for entertaining.

​This property, 42 Upgang Lane, Whitby​, is currently for sale at a price of £550,000, with Hope and Braim Estate Agents, Whitby.

The modern kitchen in the beautifully updated home or holiday let that's for sale in Whitby.

The modern kitchen in the beautifully updated home or holiday let that's for sale in Whitby.

A lovely bright reception room with feature fireplace.

A lovely bright reception room with feature fireplace.

Relaxed seating within the open plan kitchen arrangement.

Relaxed seating within the open plan kitchen arrangement.

The spacious dining room also has a stunning fireplace, and an opening through to the kitchen.

The spacious dining room also has a stunning fireplace, and an opening through to the kitchen.

