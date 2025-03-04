Take a look inside this beautifully updated period home for sale in Whitby

The semi-detached period property in a prime location in Whitby is set over three floors with great family living space, five bedrooms, including an attic conversion, and three luxury bathrooms.
An impressive entrance hall with wood panelling to the walls, and parquet flooring, has a corner window through which natural light pours in to light up the whole area.
Both the spacious lounge and the dining room have charming feature fireplaces and large bay windows, and the dining room also has a large opening that leads through to the airy, modern kitchen with its fitted, sleek grey cabinets and range of integrated appliances.
An open plan arrangement allows the kitchen to flow through to its area of relaxed seating and dining space.
French doors open out from the kitchen to a decked area that’s ideal for al fresco dining, or for simply sitting out to enjoy the sun.
Also on the ground floor are useful utility and shower rooms.
Four double bedrooms are on the first floor, one with a free-standing bath tub, and there's a family shower room and separate w.c..
The loft has been converted into a fifth double bedroom and another bathroom.
There is modern central heating throughout the house, along with double glazed windows.
Well-maintained gardens lie to the front of the property, with the driveway and garage, while to the rear there is a sun deck and fire pit with rustic seating, perfect for enjoying summer evenings or for entertaining.
This property, 42 Upgang Lane, Whitby, is currently for sale at a price of £550,000, with Hope and Braim Estate Agents, Whitby.
