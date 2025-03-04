Take a look inside this beautifully updated period home for sale in Whitby

​The semi-detached period property in a prime location in Whitby is set over three floors with great family living space, five bedrooms, including an attic conversion, and three luxu​ry bathrooms.

​An impressive entrance hall with wood panelling to the walls,​ and parquet flooring, ​has a corner window through which natural light​ pours in to light up the whole area.

​Both the spacious lounge​ and the dining room have charming feature fireplace​s and large bay window​s, and the dining room also has a large opening that leads through to the airy, modern kitchen​ with its fitted, sleek grey cabinets and range of integrated appliances​.

An open plan arrangement allows the kitchen to flow through to its area of relaxed seating and dining space.

French doors open out from the kitchen to ​a decked area that’s ideal for al fresco dining, or for simply sitting out to enjoy the sun.

​Also on the ground floor are useful utility and shower rooms.

​Four double bedrooms​ are on the first floor, one with a free-standing bath​ tub, and there's a family shower room and separate​ w.c..

The loft has been converted into a fifth double bedroom and a​nother bathroom.

There is modern central heating throughout the house, along with double glazed windows.

​Well-maintained gardens​ lie to the front ​of the property, with the driveway and garage, ​while to the rear there is a sun​ deck and fire​ pit with rustic seating, perfect for ​enjoying summer evenings or for entertaining.

​This property, 42 Upgang Lane, Whitby​, is currently for sale at a price of £550,000, with Hope and Braim Estate Agents, Whitby.

