See inside this 'immaculate' Edwardian home with links to famous family

The property was once owned by Frank Laughton, the brother of renowned actor Charles Laughton, who, reputedly, would visit and spend time in the peaceful gardens to escape the pressures of Hollywood.
Charles was born in Scarborough on July 1, 1899, when his parents Robert and Eliza Laughton lived in the town and ran a hotel. Both Frank and Charles (before his acting career) and eldest brother Tom, like their parents, were successful in the hotel business.
This exceptional home has an entrance porch to the main hallway, and a high spec fitted kitchen has gloss units, with a central island and light granite worktops.
There's an adjoining breakfast area, then a separate handy utility room and a w.c..
A bay fronted snug or sitting room has a cosy log burner, as does another sitting room with a dining area.
An inner hallway links to a side entrance porch.
Three of four double bedrooms on the first floor have en-suite facilities, and a spacious, luxurious family bathroom with limestone floor and wall tiles has an integrated television, with a freestanding bath and a walk-in rainfall shower unit.
To the front of the house, electronic gates open to a block-paved driveway leading to a newly-built double garage that has a pitched roof for extra storage. Lawned gardens have mature trees and shrubs.
Scalby is a sought after village with a wide range of amenities, along with a regular bus route into Scarborough, and lovely, varied surrounding walks.
This property in East Park Road, Scalby, Scarborough, is currently for sale at a price of £749,000, with CPH Property Services, Scarborough, tel. 01723 352235.
Join us as we peek through the keyhole of some of the UK’s finest homes with The Property Ladder newsletter. Sign up for our free weekly email today - https://www.thescarboroughnews.co.uk/newsletter
More property: www.thescarboroughnews.co.uk/lifestyle/homes-and-gardens/see-inside-this-unique-eco-home-both-contemporary-and-sustainable-5019270
www.thescarboroughnews.co.uk/lifestyle/homes-and-gardens/take-a-look-inside-this-beautifully-updated-period-home-for-sale-in-whitby-5017428