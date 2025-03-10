See inside this 'immaculate' Edwardian home with links to famous family

The property was once owned by Frank Laughton, ​the brother of​ renowned actor Charles Laughton​, who, reputedly, would ​visit and spend time in the ​peaceful gardens to escape the pressures of Hollywoo​d.

Charles was born in Scarborough on July 1, 1899, when his parents Robert and Eliza Laughton lived in the town and ran a hotel. Both Frank and Charles (before his acting career) and eldest brother Tom, like their parents, were successful in the hotel business.

​This exceptional home has an entrance porch to ​the main hallway, ​and a high spe​c fitted kitchen​ has gloss units, ​with a centr​al island ​and light granite worktops.

​There's an adjoining breakfast area, ​then a separate handy utility room and​ a w​.c​..

A bay fronted snug​ or sitting room ​has a​ cosy log burner, ​as does another sitting room with ​a dining area.

​An inner hallway​ links to a side entrance porch.

​Three ​of four double bedrooms ​on the first floor have en-suite facilities​, and a spacious, luxurious ​family bathroom​ with limestone floor and wall tiles has an integrated television, with a freestanding bath ​and a walk​-in rainfall shower unit.

​To the front of the house, electronic gate​s open to a block-paved driveway leading to ​a newly​-built double garage ​that has a pitched roof for extra storage. Lawned gardens have mature trees and shrubs.

​Scalby is a sought after village with a wide range of amenities, along with a regular bus route into Scarborough, and lovely, varied surrounding walks.

​This property in East Park Road, Scalby, Scarborough​, is currently for sale at a price of £749,000, with CPH Property Services, Scarborough, tel. 01723 352235​.

1 . East Park Road, Scalby, Scarborough​ The expansive kitchen with diner, that has a central island and granite work surfaces. Photo: CPH Property Services, Scarborough Photo Sales

2 . East Park Road, Scalby, Scarborough​ The open plan arrangement has doors out to the garden. Photo: CPH Property Services, Scarborough Photo Sales

3 . East Park Road, Scalby, Scarborough​ The spacious bay-fronted lounge has a log burner. Photo: CPH Property Services, Scarborough Photo Sales

4 . East Park Road, Scalby, Scarborough​ A second lounge with a log burner and plenty of natural light from the large window. Photo: CPH Property Services, Scarborough Photo Sales