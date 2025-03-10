The front aspect of the handsome Edwardian style home for sale in Scalby.placeholder image
The front aspect of the handsome Edwardian style home for sale in Scalby.

See inside this 'immaculate' Edwardian home with links to famous family

By Sally Burton
Published 10th Mar 2025, 15:43 BST
This ​distinctive Edwardian home that stands within its own grounds in Scalby, is immaculate inside, and has its own claim to fame.

The property was once owned by Frank Laughton, ​the brother of​ renowned actor Charles Laughton​, who, reputedly, would ​visit and spend time in the ​peaceful gardens to escape the pressures of Hollywoo​d.

Charles was born in Scarborough on July 1, 1899, when his parents Robert and Eliza Laughton lived in the town and ran a hotel. Both Frank and Charles (before his acting career) and eldest brother Tom, like their parents, were successful in the hotel business.

​This exceptional home has an entrance porch to ​the main hallway, ​and a high spe​c fitted kitchen​ has gloss units, ​with a centr​al island ​and light granite worktops.

​There's an adjoining breakfast area, ​then a separate handy utility room and​ a w​.c​..

A bay fronted snug​ or sitting room ​has a​ cosy log burner, ​as does another sitting room with ​a dining area.

​An inner hallway​ links to a side entrance porch.

​Three ​of four double bedrooms ​on the first floor have en-suite facilities​, and a spacious, luxurious ​family bathroom​ with limestone floor and wall tiles has an integrated television, with a freestanding bath ​and a walk​-in rainfall shower unit.

​To the front of the house, electronic gate​s open to a block-paved driveway leading to ​a newly​-built double garage ​that has a pitched roof for extra storage. Lawned gardens have mature trees and shrubs.

Scalby is a sought after village with a wide range of amenities, along with a regular bus route into Scarborough, and lovely, varied surrounding walks.

​This property in East Park Road, Scalby, Scarborough​, is currently for sale at a price of £749,000, with CPH Property Services, Scarborough, tel. 01723 352235​.

