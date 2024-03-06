Inside this incredible country house with palatial facilities, for sale near Scarborough

The Manor House, with its stone mullion windows, dates back in part from 1800, and has been carefully renovated and restored, with landscaped gardens that include a tropical walled pool courtyard and an all-weather tennis court.

Traditional outbuildings offer further development potential and provide utility areas, a laundry room, garaging, storage and a stunning ‘party barn’ and games room.

As a 'smart' home, The Manor House combines intelligent design with cutting-edge technology.

Remote-control systems such as audio and visual media, lighting, heating, motorised blinds and curtains, security and pool management are all coordinated via a touchpad and mobile app.

Ruckus wireless technology has been installed and there is a Bang and Olufson home speaker with cinema system, along with sound proofing and infra-red heating.

Underfloor heating is fitted throughout most of the ground floor.

Fine architectural features from the eighteenth and nineteenth centuries include hard wood floors, the original staircase, ornate cornicing and plasterwork, panelled doors and two marble fireplaces believed to originate from Warter Hall.

An extended and luxurious, high spec, 27ft kitchen with breakfast room has French doors to the garden terrace, while the impressive drawing room, with a triad of tall windows, has restored parquet flooring, an historic fireplace and bespoke wall-to-wall cabinetry with a concealed bar.

From the reception hall, double doors lead in to the library with its feature fireplace, fitted bookshelves and glazed reading room. Alongside, the conservatory has an electric window and bifold doors giving access to the outdoor terrace.

The dining room has painted wood flooring and wall-to-wall wood panelling that conceals a drinks cabinet, with mood lighting above.

There is also a dry wine cellar.

Versatile bedroom accommodation spans two floors, with the principal bedroom suite looking out towards the Yorkshire Wolds. It has a dressing room with bespoke fitted cabinetry and a huge luxury bathroom, with steam room, Porcelanosa tiles and mood lighting.

All six bedrooms are doubles, served by four bathrooms.

The music room is sound-proofed and forms part of what could be a self-contained eastern wing.

Electric double gates provide secure parking to either side of the house, while around an acre of private gardens and grounds lie to the rear.

A wide stone terrace is ideal for entertaining, and to the west is an open-sided ‘chalet’ with electric heating and wood-burning stove.

Flanking the terrace are pruned yew trees and specimen shrubs and trees such as the Tulip Tree.

Stone steps lead down to an expansive lawn lined with maple trees and an herbaceous border.

Behind a yew hedge is a sunken all-season tennis court overlooked by a raised patio, while beyond lies an enclosed orchard and wildflower area with a summer house.

Further delights within the gardens include a par terre herb garden, a kitchen garden, a productive fruit cage with brambles (blackberries), and a ‘tropical garden’ around the heated outdoor pool.

The Manor House, Hutton Buscel, Scarborough, North Yorkshire is for sale at £1,750,000, with Blenkin and Co., York.

1 . The Manor House, Hutton Buscel, Scarborough, North Yorkshire The drawing room has an historic fireplace and bespoke wall to wall cabinetry with a concealed bar. Photo: Blenkin and Co., York Photo Sales

2 . The Manor House, Hutton Buscel, Scarborough, North Yorkshire The extended kitchen with breakfast room is filled with high quality fixtures, fittings and appliances. Photo: Blenkin and Co., York Photo Sales

3 . The Manor House, Hutton Buscel, Scarborough, North Yorkshire The library with its lovely fireplace, fitted bookshelves and glazed reading room with views over the grounds. Photo: Blenkin and Co., York Photo Sales