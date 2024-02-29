Inside this traditional Yorkshire cottage that's been given a whole new look

Around 250 years old, Delves Farm Cottage is a combination of original cottage and barn, with stunning views of valley and woodland.

Carefully renovated, the appealing property also has a large and colourful garden as a retreat, with strategic seating.

A new oak door leads in to the sitting room with its double-sided brick fireplace and wood burner, while steps lead up to the dining room and a bespoke oak staircase with gallery landing.

The oak fitted kitchen has granite worktops with travertine flooring and high quality appliances that include a Smeg double oven with Rangemaster extractor hood.

A modern shower room completes the ground floor.

Upstairs, a principal beamed bedroom has its own en suite with a free-standing bath and separate shower. Velux windows allow natural light to pour in.

On the other side of the bespoke gallery landing are two more individually styled bedrooms with fitted cupboards and exposed beams.

A gravelled outdoor area provides plenty of space for enjoying the sun or al fresco dining, while steps lead up to the landscaped garden that has borders bursting with colour in the form of trees, shrubs, flowers and plants.

Mature hedging and drystone walls define the boundaries.

A larch clad garden room, with light and power, provides ideal entertaining space, with seating areas to the front.

To the west side of the house is gravelled parking space.

A stone outbuilding in the garden provides storage, and the owners also have a rental agreement for a piece of land adjacent to the garden from Mulgrave Estate, with three stone outbuildings opposite the cottage.

Countryside and woodland walks, and part of the Coast to Coast trail are to hand for those who like to walk, run or cycle.

Egton Bridge is less than a mile away and has a railway station on the Esk Valley line running between Whitby and Middlesbrough.

Within the village there is The Postgate Inn, while The Horseshoe Hotel has a farm shop, open daily. Primary schools, a doctors' surgery and more public houses are all further along in Egton.

The pretty and renowned villages of Grosmont and Goathland are both within easy striking distance, with Sleights and Whitby just a few miles away.Delves Farm Cottage, Delves, Egton Grange, Whitby, North Yorkshire, is for sale at £595,000, with Savills, York.

