Inside this luxurious £800,000 eco-home for sale near Whitby

Built in 2012, the high spec home has extensive glazing that allows natural light to flood its luxurious interior.
The four-floor property is future proofed with eco technology including air-source heating and solar-panels that provide underfloor heating.
With double-glazing throughout, it holds a C Band Energy Performance Certificate.
An open plan layout to the lower two floors links to outdoor terraces, while bedrooms and bathrooms are higher in the building.
A striking central curved staircase, with feature window wall, links the floors with upper landings.
There is a flexible entertainment zone comprising a home cinema, a billiards room, and living space with a prep kitchen and shower room on the lower levels.
On the upper ground floor, a spacious lounge has glazed doors to a sun terrace, and the high gloss kitchen with a central island and integrated appliances links to a dining area with a round table.
There are four double bedrooms and four bathrooms including a double height main bedroom that has a full wall of glazing, and an en-suite with a free-standing bath and shower suite.
At the highest level is the second en-suite bedroom with a private balcony and stunning views.
To the front of the house is ample parking, and an attached double garage or workshop.
The rear landscaped garden is low-maintenance with pet-friendly artificial turf and terraces.
This highly individual home is offered fully furnished, either as a permanent family home, or as a buy-to-let investment.
Grandeview, 58a Carr Hill, Briggswath, Whitby, is for sale with Hope and Braim estate agents for a price of £800,000.
Call 01947 601301 for more details.
