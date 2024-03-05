Inside this luxurious £800,000 eco-home for sale near Whitby

Built in 2012, the high spec home has extensive glazing that allows natural light to flood its luxurious interior.

The four-floor property is future proofed with eco technology including air-source heating and solar-panels that provide underfloor heating.

With double-glazing throughout, it holds a C Band Energy Performance Certificate.

An open plan layout to the lower two floors links to outdoor terraces, while bedrooms and bathrooms are higher in the building.

A striking central curved staircase, with feature window wall, links the floors with upper landings.

There is a flexible entertainment zone comprising a home cinema, a billiards room, and living space with a prep kitchen and shower room on the lower levels.

On the upper ground floor, a spacious lounge has glazed doors to a sun terrace, and the high gloss kitchen with a central island and integrated appliances links to a dining area with a round table.

There are four double bedrooms and four bathrooms including a double height main bedroom that has a full wall of glazing, and an en-suite with a free-standing bath and shower suite.

At the highest level is the second en-suite bedroom with a private balcony and stunning views.

To the front of the house is ample parking, and an attached double garage or workshop.

The rear landscaped garden is low-maintenance with pet-friendly artificial turf and terraces.

This highly individual home is offered fully furnished, either as a permanent family home, or as a buy-to-let investment.

​Grandeview, 58a Carr Hill, Briggswath, Whitby, is for sale with Hope and Braim estate agents for a price of £800,000.

Call 01947 601301 for more details.

