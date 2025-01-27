Inside this large, light-filled character home on fringe of Scalby

With panoramic views over surrounding North Yorkshire countryside, that stretch to the castle and the sea, the detached character property is accessed by a private road that leads to just three homes.

There's a charming courtyard garden with a picturesque fish pond, and a stone barbecue that's ideal for dining outside in the summer months.

An orchard adds further options, and the nearby village amenities include shops, a church, restaurants and more.

The house interior is bright and spacious throughout, with an open plan style kitchen and diner with fitted units, ceiling beams to reception rooms and some bedrooms, cosy fireplaces, exposed stone walls and some lovely built-in features.

Working from home presents no difficulties as there's a sizeable home office, and a large, stone-built games room with steps up to a mezzanine at one end, also provides plenty of potential for alternative use, if so desired.

Some bedrooms have fitted furniture, and none of them are short of space.

There are plenty of walks to be enjoyed across the North Yorks countryside and moorland, and the house itself overlooks stunning Reasty Bank.

The cottage that could be used as a source of income or as further accommodation to the main house, has an open plan ground floor arrangement and three bedrooms.

This home has solar panels, and along with plenty of parking space for vehicles, has a garage.

2 Scalby Hayes, Barmoor Lane, Scalby, Scarborough​, is currently for sale at a price of £990,950, with Andrew Cowen Estate Agents, Scarborough, tel. 01723 377707.

Join us as we peek through the keyhole of some of the UK’s finest homes with The Property Ladder newsletter. Sign up for our free weekly email today - https://www.thescarboroughnews.co.uk/newsletter

1 . 2 Scalby Hayes, Barmoor Lane, Scalby, Scarborough​ A pond creats a tranquil setting within the gardens. Photo: Andrew Cowen Estate Agents, Scarborough Photo Sales

2 . 2 Scalby Hayes, Barmoor Lane, Scalby, Scarborough​ Bright reception rooms have beams to the ceiling and exposed stone walls. Photo: Andrew Cowen Estate Agents, Scarborough Photo Sales

3 . 2 Scalby Hayes, Barmoor Lane, Scalby, Scarborough​ A formal dining room, with French doors to outside. Photo: Andrew Cowen Estate Agents, Scarborough Photo Sales