Inside this impressive period home for sale with spacious cottage

The three-bedroom property also has an attached two bedroom cottage, that can be linked to the main house or used as a separate entity.

Further to this is a large garage with first floor space that could lend itself to a wide range of uses, subject to any necessary planning consents.

Stone steps lead up to a front porch and into the hall with original parquet flooring and feature panelling.

Sash windows and a side bay in the sitting room overlook the grounds, while a log burning stove adds a cosy element.

A bay-fronted lounge has an open fireplace, with period decor that features cornices and a ceiling rose.

There's a formal dining room with a gas fireplace, brick surround, and matching display cabinets.

An open plan, kitchen, dining and sun lounge area has engineered oak flooring and bespoke units with marble worktops.

A stainless steel sink has a Quooker tap, and there are French doors to the front, with a large skylight window supplying natural light.

With a Siemens electric oven, gas hob and dishwasher, is a central gas-fired Rayburn stove with an exposed brick surround.

Stone steps descend to the storage cellar, and there are stairs down to the cottage, plus doors to a rear lobby and exit.

A w.c. and utility completes this level.

From the first floor landing is a connecting door to the cottage, and access to three house bedrooms, and two bathrooms, one of which has brass fittings and includes a bath, shower and bidet within its suite.

The second, smaller bathroom, also has both bath and shower.

From a second landing is a sun terrace, a dual-aspect bedroom with wardrobes and a washbasin, a bay-fronted bedroom with panelled walls and fireplace, and another with a bay window, washbasin, and gas fire with feature surround.

All the rooms display intricately carved coving.

Ivy Cottage is currently used as a holiday let but could alternatively be used as accommodation for older children or an elderly relative.

It has a separate entrance to a sunny porch, then a bright, large lounge, with stunning views and an open fire.

The kitchen has fitted units with space for a Range cooker and American fridge freezer.

A rear lobby has plumbing for a washing machine, then there's a large storage cupboard, a w.c. and a rear door.

A half landing to the first floor leads to two bedrooms with storage and a recently renovated bathroom with panelled bath and electric shower.

A larger than average garage has power and light with a versatile space upstairs with sash windows.

Electric gates open to the grounds, where a natural meadow lies beyond a large lawned circle with established trees, flowers, and a hidden pond.

To the rear of the house is a paved area with colourful flower borders.

Canton Villas, Bridlington, is for sale at​ £645,000, with Ullyotts Estate Agents, Bridlington, tel. 01262 401401.

1 . Canton Villas, Bridlington The hallway with its original parquet flooring. Photo: Ullyotts Estate Agents, Bridlington Photo Sales

2 . Canton Villas, Bridlington A spacious, bay fronted reception room, with woodburner stove. Photo: Ullyotts Estate Agents, Bridlington Photo Sales

3 . Canton Villas, Bridlington An open plan kitchen, diner and sun room. Photo: Ullyotts Estate Agents, Bridlington Photo Sales

4 . Canton Villas, Bridlington A spacious double bedroom has a wide bay window overlookig the grounds. Photo: Ullyotts Estate Agents, Bridlington Photo Sales