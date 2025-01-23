Inside this impressive period home for sale with spacious cottage

The stunning front aspect of the Bridlington property.The stunning front aspect of the Bridlington property.
By Sally Burton
Published 23rd Jan 2025, 12:20 BST
This stunning Victorian home, with around half an acre of landscaped grounds, is in a great location close to Bridlington town centre.

The three-bedroom property also has an attached two bedroom cottage, that can be linked to the main house or used as a separate entity.

Further to this is a large garage with first floor space that could lend itself to a wide range of uses, subject to any necessary planning consents.

Stone steps lead up to a front porch and into the hall with original parquet flooring and feature panelling.

Sash windows and a side bay in the sitting room overlook the grounds, while a log burning stove adds a cosy element.

A bay-fronted lounge has an open fireplace, with period decor that features cornices and a ceiling rose.

There's a formal dining room with a gas fireplace, brick surround, and matching display cabinets.

An open plan, kitchen, dining and sun lounge area has engineered oak flooring and bespoke units with marble worktops.

A stainless steel sink has a Quooker tap, and there are French doors to the front, with a large skylight window supplying natural light.

With a Siemens electric oven, gas hob and dishwasher, is a central gas-fired Rayburn stove with an exposed brick surround.

Stone steps descend to the storage cellar, and there are stairs down to the cottage, plus doors to a rear lobby and exit.

A w.c. and utility completes this level.

From the first floor landing is a connecting door to the cottage, and access to three house bedrooms, and two bathrooms, one of which has brass fittings and includes a bath, shower and bidet within its suite.

The second, smaller bathroom, also has both bath and shower.

From a second landing is a sun terrace, a dual-aspect bedroom with wardrobes and a washbasin, a bay-fronted bedroom with panelled walls and fireplace, and another with a bay window, washbasin, and gas fire with feature surround.

All the rooms display intricately carved coving.

Ivy Cottage is currently used as a holiday let but could alternatively be used as accommodation for older children or an elderly relative.

It has a separate entrance to a sunny porch, then a bright, large lounge, with stunning views and an open fire.

The kitchen has fitted units with space for a Range cooker and American fridge freezer.

A rear lobby has plumbing for a washing machine, then there's a large storage cupboard, a w.c. and a rear door.

A half landing to the first floor leads to two bedrooms with storage and a recently renovated bathroom with panelled bath and electric shower.

A larger than average garage has power and light with a versatile space upstairs with sash windows.

Electric gates open to the grounds, where a natural meadow lies beyond a large lawned circle with established trees, flowers, and a hidden pond.

To the rear of the house is a paved area with colourful flower borders.

Canton Villas, Bridlington, is for sale at​ £645,000, with Ullyotts Estate Agents, Bridlington, tel. 01262 401401.

The hallway with its original parquet flooring.

A spacious, bay fronted reception room, with woodburner stove.

An open plan kitchen, diner and sun room.

A spacious double bedroom has a wide bay window overlookig the grounds.

