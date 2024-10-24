Inside this large, luxury, sea-front home with unrivalled views

Its windows and garden have panoramic sea views spanning from Flamborough Head to Barmston Beach.

At just under two years old, the house is immaculate inside, and has the largest plot in the development.

Luxurious throughout, it is both spacious and modern, with air conditioning, and unrivalled views from many of its rooms.

The grand entrance hall leads to a versatile layout with the heart of the home on the first floor: here is a large, open-plan lounge, kitchen, and dining area.

The swish kitchen with an island, breakfast bar, and Bosch appliances, has plenty of space for a large family dining suite, while the lounge area's bi-folding doors open to a spacious balcony overlooking the sea.

Another bright and airy, versatile room with a bay window, and one double bedroom with bespoke fitted wardrobes and en-suite shower room are also at this level, along with a w.c..

The four remaining double bedrooms on the ground floor include three with bespoke fitted wardrobes, and two with modern en-suite shower rooms.

A deluxe family bathroom has a four-piece suite, and there's a handy ground floor utility room.

To the rear is the extensive lawned garden, with two patio areas for relaxing and entertaining while enjoying lovely landscapes.

Along with a double garage is parking space for multiple vehicles on the driveway.

This exceptional family home, just a few steps from the south beach, is also suitable as a holiday let, and has over eight years remaining on the LABC Warranty.

The property in Belvedere Parade, Bridlington, is offered for sale at £950,000, with Hunters, Bridlington, tel. 01262 674252.

