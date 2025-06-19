Step inside this contemporary 'dream home' for sale in the heart of Scalby

At the heart of the home lies a ​sleek, impressive kitchen​, while upstairs, a magnificent primary bedroom suite has a private balcony, large dressing room, and en suite bathroom​.

​The kitchen features a central island, a practical prep-kitchen​ with utility, and a flexible workroom​, ideal as a home office, creative studio, or ​for storage.

The dining room flows through to a family snug, creating a​ sociable layout that’s ​great for entertaining.

​There are two more formal living rooms, both ​looking out over the landscaped garden​s.

A fifth flexible-use reception room, currently used as a home office, would​ be a perfect media room or conference space.

On the ground floor is an entrance hall with a wood and glass staircase to the lower level, along with the living room, the main bedroom suite, two more en suite bedrooms, a further bedroom and the main bathroom, while the lower level holds the lounge, family room, kitchen, dining room, snug, office, cloakroom and utility, plus a w.c. and work room.

The ​garden​ is designed for year-round enjoyment and entertaining​, with a quiet orchard area accessed by a pathway that leads to a bridge over a stream.

There’s also a sun trap patio, a stylish pagoda, a charming garden room, and a dining pod​ in which to enjoy al fresco meals​ or get togethers with family and friends in the warmer months of the year.

​An electric gate​ leads in to the property, that has a detached double garage, ​private parking, an​d solar panels to the roof.

With no onward chain, this dream home ​has a ​quiet, central location in the pretty village of Scalby on the northern fringe of Scarborough, with miles of stunning countryside around it offering myriad walks and trails. A stream, Scalby Beck, winds its way through the village.

​This home in Mount Pleasant, Scalby​, Scarborough, is for sale with a guide price of £1,500,000, with Ellis Hay Estate Agents, Scarborough, tel. 01723 350077.

