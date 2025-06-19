Step inside this contemporary 'dream home' for sale in the heart of Scalby

At the heart of the home lies a sleek, impressive kitchen, while upstairs, a magnificent primary bedroom suite has a private balcony, large dressing room, and en suite bathroom.
The kitchen features a central island, a practical prep-kitchen with utility, and a flexible workroom, ideal as a home office, creative studio, or for storage.
The dining room flows through to a family snug, creating a sociable layout that’s great for entertaining.
There are two more formal living rooms, both looking out over the landscaped gardens.
A fifth flexible-use reception room, currently used as a home office, would be a perfect media room or conference space.
On the ground floor is an entrance hall with a wood and glass staircase to the lower level, along with the living room, the main bedroom suite, two more en suite bedrooms, a further bedroom and the main bathroom, while the lower level holds the lounge, family room, kitchen, dining room, snug, office, cloakroom and utility, plus a w.c. and work room.
The garden is designed for year-round enjoyment and entertaining, with a quiet orchard area accessed by a pathway that leads to a bridge over a stream.
There’s also a sun trap patio, a stylish pagoda, a charming garden room, and a dining pod in which to enjoy al fresco meals or get togethers with family and friends in the warmer months of the year.
An electric gate leads in to the property, that has a detached double garage, private parking, and solar panels to the roof.
With no onward chain, this dream home has a quiet, central location in the pretty village of Scalby on the northern fringe of Scarborough, with miles of stunning countryside around it offering myriad walks and trails. A stream, Scalby Beck, winds its way through the village.
This home in Mount Pleasant, Scalby, Scarborough, is for sale with a guide price of £1,500,000, with Ellis Hay Estate Agents, Scarborough, tel. 01723 350077.
