A view of the captivating cottage from the rear garden.

Inside this light and charming four bedroom cottage with rustic appeal

By Sally Burton
Published 14th May 2025, 16:27 BST
Updated 14th May 2025, 16:29 BST
This very appealing four-bedroom cottage is within a picturesque and peaceful country village just a few miles from Bridlington.

With great charm, and plenty of living space, the well presented property also has versatility within its rooms.

​A spacious, inviting​,​ and beamed living room ​has a​ feature brick fireplace with wooden mantel housing a cosy log burne​r, and double doors leading outside to the garden, while the well-equipped kitchen ​with a full range of fitted units features ample ​worktop space​ with an integrated oven and hob​ within its ​well designed layout​.

A separate​ beamed and spacious dining room provides an excellent space for​ family meals or for hosting guests, while a second bright reception room​ with a central feature fireplace and a large window offers further ​flexibilit​y, and would be ideal used as a snug, an office, a playroom or alternative.

A garage and a workshop provide ​both storage and work​ space​, and there is a practical utility room with a​ w.c. at ground floor level.

Upstairs​ there are four​ good size bedrooms​, with the main ​beamed bedroom ​having ​its own private dressing room, and a stylish​ and modern en suite bathroom​.

One bedroom has fitted furniture and another has skylight windows. All the rooms benefit from plenty of natural light.

The​ additional family bathroom​'s modern suite ​includes a bath​ and shower combination.

A beautifully maintained garden​ with a mix of colour from established trees, plants and shrubs has a mix of lawn and patio areas for relaxing and enjoying the sun, outdoor dining o​r entertaining.

Two garden sheds provide useful additional storage.

T​his cottage ​in Middle Street, Kilham​, is for sale at a price of £380,000, with Hunters estate agents, Bridlington, tel. 01262 674252​.

The front aspect of the well presented cottage.

1. Middle Street, Kilham​

The front aspect of the well presented cottage.

A well equipped kitchen has plenty of worktop space.

2. Middle Street, Kilham​

A well equipped kitchen has plenty of worktop space.

The living room has a cosy log burner, and double doors to outside.

3. Middle Street, Kilham​

The living room has a cosy log burner, and double doors to outside.

The dining room has enough space for a larger style dining suite.

4. Middle Street, Kilham​

The dining room has enough space for a larger style dining suite.

