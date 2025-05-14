Inside this light and charming four bedroom cottage with rustic appeal

With great charm, and plenty of living space, the well presented property also has versatility within its rooms.
A spacious, inviting, and beamed living room has a feature brick fireplace with wooden mantel housing a cosy log burner, and double doors leading outside to the garden, while the well-equipped kitchen with a full range of fitted units features ample worktop space with an integrated oven and hob within its well designed layout.
A separate beamed and spacious dining room provides an excellent space for family meals or for hosting guests, while a second bright reception room with a central feature fireplace and a large window offers further flexibility, and would be ideal used as a snug, an office, a playroom or alternative.
A garage and a workshop provide both storage and work space, and there is a practical utility room with a w.c. at ground floor level.
Upstairs there are four good size bedrooms, with the main beamed bedroom having its own private dressing room, and a stylish and modern en suite bathroom.
One bedroom has fitted furniture and another has skylight windows. All the rooms benefit from plenty of natural light.
The additional family bathroom's modern suite includes a bath and shower combination.
A beautifully maintained garden with a mix of colour from established trees, plants and shrubs has a mix of lawn and patio areas for relaxing and enjoying the sun, outdoor dining or entertaining.
Two garden sheds provide useful additional storage.
This cottage in Middle Street, Kilham, is for sale at a price of £380,000, with Hunters estate agents, Bridlington, tel. 01262 674252.
