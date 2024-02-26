Inside this lovely character cottage for sale in unspoilt estate village fringing North York Moors

The character property also offers plenty of outdoor garden space, and has open field views to add to its charms.

From the entrance vestibule with its feature door, the lounge has a mix of original features, with a cosy log burner.

There's a modern kitchen with fitted units, and dining space.

Two spacious double bedrooms on the first floor have views over the extensive lawned gardens, and there is a family shower room.

The cottage is fitted with double glazing, with an oil central heating system.

Outside are two patio areas, the large lawned garden and plenty of off-road parking.

Storage includes a double shed or workshop with the potential to be transformed to an outside bar if so desired, and a further sizeable shed.

The holiday cottage briefly comprises a modern, open-plan living room with a kitchen and dining space.

Its beamed double bedroom has an en suite shower room.

There's a patio area and a space for a hot tub directly outside the holiday cottage.

Just half a mile from Ruston is the larger village of Wykeham, with amenities that include a primary school, a church, tea rooms, and The Downe Arms Country House Hotel.

It also hosts a cricket club, has fishing lakes and a water park.

Brompton-by-Sawdon, with a further range of shops and facilities, is about one-and-a-half miles away, and it is only a five to 10 minutes journey by car in to Scarborough with its many attractions.

Offers over £450,000 are invited for this property in Burton Terrace, Ruston, Scarborough, by Hunters estate agents, Scarborough.

The cottage is advertised at www.rightmove.co.uk

