News you can trust since 1882
BREAKING
The Sleights property stands within wrap-around gardens.The Sleights property stands within wrap-around gardens.
The Sleights property stands within wrap-around gardens.

Inside this magical home in a breathtaking location, for sale near Whitby

This stunning property's name, 'Kamsahd', means 'side of the hill' in old Yorkshire, and its idyllic location in the village of Sleights is surrounded by spectacular countryside, with views from every window.
By Sally Burton
Published 21st Feb 2024, 11:08 GMT

Dating back to 1912, the detached Kamsahd was used originally as a summer home by Mrs Gorbrick-English.

With flexible space and a great deal of charm, it has been a much loved family home, and could suit multigenerational living, while also having capacity for a studio or business base.

Set over three floors. its accommodation includes rooms with high ceilings and skirting boards, large windows, and stunning period and bespoke features.

Victorian tiles can be seen in both porches, while the entrance hall’s features include ironmongery installed by Godbold's of Egton.

From the entrance hall are four reception spaces. A formal dining room has a music room off, ideal for entertaining.

Opposite the dining room is a lounge with impressive bay windows overlooking the garden and countryside beyond.

A large kitchen and diner with feature Aga is the hub of the home, and gives access to a huge utility and games room with versatile space, plus a ground floor bathroom.

Four double bedrooms are on the first floor, with an additional study or studio.

There's also a family bathroom and a further shower room.

An enclosed balcony to the front makes a great sun room.

To the second floor are two double bedrooms, and walk-in storage and attic space which could potentially be used to create another bathroom or two en-suites.

Lovely wrap-around lawned gardens have a pond, a decked terrace and summer house, with an exceptional vista.

There is parking space for several cars, with further roadside parking if needed,

'Kamsahd', The Avenue, Sleights, Whitby, is priced at £850,000, with Astins Estate Agents, Whitby, tel. 01947 821122.

More property: www.thescarboroughnews.co.uk/lifestyle/homes-and-gardens/inside-this-modern-open-plan-home-for-sale-in-sought-after-sandsend-village-4518061

www.thescarboroughnews.co.uk/lifestyle/homes-and-gardens/inside-this-stylish-home-with-two-main-bedroom-suites-for-sale-near-scarborough-4515947

Looking across the garden to the countryside beyond.

1. 'Kamsahd', The Avenue, Sleights, Whitby

Looking across the garden to the countryside beyond. Photo: Astins Estate Agents, Whitby

Photo Sales
Entering the house to a spacious hallway that branches off to ground floor rooms.

2. 'Kamsahd', The Avenue, Sleights, Whitby

Entering the house to a spacious hallway that branches off to ground floor rooms. Photo: Astins Estate Agents, Whitby

Photo Sales
The well equipped kitchen has a feature Aga stove.

3. 'Kamsahd', The Avenue, Sleights, Whitby

The well equipped kitchen has a feature Aga stove. Photo: Astins Estate Agents, Whitby

Photo Sales
The kitchen with diner is the hub of the home.

4. 'Kamsahd', The Avenue, Sleights, Whitby

The kitchen with diner is the hub of the home. Photo: Astins Estate Agents, Whitby

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:WhitbyYorkshireVictorian