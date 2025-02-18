Inside this lovely mews home with bespoke modern kitchen, for sale in Whitby

Low Stakesby House was built ​around 1768 by ship​ owner Thomas Scarth, for his brother, Jonathan.

The Chapman family, who had ties to Captain James Cook, followed on for much of the 1800s​.

​In the 1900s​ the house was owned by the Harrowing family, headed by prominent shipowner and broker, Sir John Henry Harrowing​, then in the 1960s the house was converted into smaller units​.

​Originally a coach house​, number nine was subsequently the kitchen and servants’ quarters attached to the main house.

Currently​, the proper​ty offers ​impressive two bedroom accommodation​ to suit many people and situations.

​On the ground floor ​there's a large lounge with ​a feature inglenook fireplace​, and two large sash windows that overlook the front court yard.

​A separate dining room could be used as a third ground floor bedroom or alternative if so desired​.

​With a ​striking and roomy entrance hall ​is the recently fitted, bespoke modern kitchen with integral high spec appliances and ample storage facilities.

Two double bedrooms​ on the first floor include a main one that has an en-suite bathroom​, and a​ unique​, original window that looks out over the manor house and the front courtyard. There’s also a sizeable bathroom.

To the rear of the home there is an allocated garage plus ​plenty of parking​ space, and the property has use of the communal grounds of the manor house.

The leasehold property is being sold via secure sale online bidding, and has no chain, with vacant possession.

​This property in Harrowing Drive, Whitby, North Yorkshire, YO21 1JW​ has a guide price of £200,000

