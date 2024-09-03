Lawned gardens and a circular driveway front the property.Lawned gardens and a circular driveway front the property.
Inside this modern, extended Scarborough home with two acres and country views

By Sally Burton
Published 3rd Sep 2024, 14:52 BST
This country house with land of around two acres has an impressive frontage, with a circular driveway and detached double garage.

With a traditional exterior, the house interior has a contemporary finish to several rooms, with a great amount of family space.

An entrance porch then substantial hallway, with staircase up, leads to a modern breakfast kitchen with fitted units and a central island.

It is open plan to a spacious conservatory to the rear, and has entry to the formal lounge.

Two further open plan reception rooms provide excellent space for entertaining.

Completing the ground floor level is a study, a utility, and a w.c..

From the first floor landing is a large main bedroom with a recently fitted en-suite, and sliding mirrored door to a walk-in wardrobe.

Three further double bedrooms all have built-in wardrobes, and there's a modern house bathroom.

A lawned garden lies to the front of the house, while the sweeping driveway leads round to the parking area and double garage.

To the side of the property is a sizeable lawned paddock with trees lining the boundaries, and a wooded area, providing scope for use by people with horses or possibly for camping.

Behind the property, a lawned garden catches the sun for most of the day.

The house is double glazed, has LPG gas heating, some underfloor electric heating, and owned solar panels which heat the hot water.

Situated between the two lovely villages of Folkton and Flixton, the house is also close to the attractions of Scarborough, Hunmanby and Filey, and has

good transport links.

​Leawood House, Filey Road, Folkton, Scarborough, North Yorkshire, is priced at £950,000, with Liam Darrell estate agent, Scarborough, tel. 01723 670004.

A spacious entrance hallway with staircase leading up.

Leawood House, Filey Road, Folkton, Scarborough, North Yorkshire

A spacious entrance hallway with staircase leading up.

A sleek and modern kitchen with central island.

Leawood House, Filey Road, Folkton, Scarborough, North Yorkshire

A sleek and modern kitchen with central island.

The large and versatile conservatory is open plan to the kitchen.

Leawood House, Filey Road, Folkton, Scarborough, North Yorkshire

The large and versatile conservatory is open plan to the kitchen.

A lounge with feature fireplace and views of the garden.

Leawood House, Filey Road, Folkton, Scarborough, North Yorkshire

A lounge with feature fireplace and views of the garden.

