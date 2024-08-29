Inside this stand-out detached home with open plan interior and amazing views

In perfect isolation, the unique bungalow is of traditional build with timber cladding, and has a spacious, contemporary interior, with an open plan living and dining kitchen running the full length of the property.

The modern kitchen with high-gloss cabinets, integrated appliances and an island unit extends to a far end lounge with large picture windows, through which natural light pours in.

A glazed door leads out to the decking with its panoramic sea and land views.

There are two double bedrooms, one of which has fitted wardrobes, and two stylish bathrooms, one being a shower suite, the other having a free-standing bath and a walk-in rainfall shower.

A fitted-out utility room has plumbing for a washing machine and dishwasher, with a built-in pantry cupboard and another cupboard housing the heating systems.

The house is energy-efficient, with underfloor central heating, solar panels and double-glazing throughout.

Along with the sizeable sun deck that’s ideal for entertaining, al fresco dining, or for simply relaxing, there are two attractive gravelled terraces, one with a timber-built garden room that has a log burning stove and is currently used as a home office, but could adapt to alternative uses.

With approximately two acres of sloping grassland, this home could suit equestrians, or could be suitable for development, subject to any relevant planning permissions.

There's a detached double garage, and additional parking for several cars.

Access to the property is via a single track with an uneven surface.

​Oakwood, Fylingdales, Whitby, is for sale at a price of £650,000, with Hope and Braim estate agents, Whitby, tel. 01947 601301.

1 . ​Oakwood, Fylingdales, Whitby An overview of the unique detached home for sale in Fylingdales. Photo: Hope and Braim estate agents, Whitby Photo Sales

2 . ​Oakwood, Fylingdales, Whitby A bright and well equipped kitchen has integrated appliances with high gloss units and an island feature. Photo: Hope and Braim estate agents, Whitby Photo Sales

3 . ​Oakwood, Fylingdales, Whitby The open plan living kitchen, with windows revealing the seascape. Photo: Hope and Braim estate agents, Whitby Photo Sales