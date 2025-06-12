Inside this modern home with open plan kitchen, cinema room and much more

Further recently refurbished accommodation at this level includes the open plan living kitchen, a bathroom and w.c., with both bath and shower, and a wardrobe area accessible from the hall.

On the first floor there is an open, spacious office area, ideal for today's homeworkers.

​The master bedroom​ features a large walk-in wardrobe and an en​ suite ​shower room facility, while the rear garden is something of a sun trap.

Its outdoor living space includes a large area of decking, flower borders, a pergola and barbecue area.

With an extra large garage is off street parking for four cars, with the option of an electrical car charger.

The much sought after area is predominantly residential and offers many amenities and services, with easy access to schools and colleges, good transport links, recreational facilities, and community amenities.

This home in Scalby Avenue, Scarborough​, is priced at £429,000, with Purplebricks, covering York.

