Inside this modern, traditional-style cottage for sale in Sandsend at £725,000

Fourteen-years-old Bugle Cottage is a two-bedroom premier home within a stunning development by Mulgrave Properties.

Built to a high standard of thermal efficiency, it has underfloor heating throughout, with a modern heat recovery system.

High spec fixtures and fittings add to the over all appeal.

The cottage is faced in natural stone​, with handmade clay pantile roofs ​and small​-pane timber windows.

The​re is allocated private parking​, with charming outdoor space in which to enjoy a morning coffee or ​evening tipple while savouring the surrounding views.

The ​front entrance opens to a room​ with a double​-glazed sash window​, and engineered ​oak flooring​, that features throughout​ the property.

The room has distinct areas, with chrome fittings and mixed lighting​.

​Lounge space includes a wood-burning stove on a sandstone plinth​, with log store beneath.

The kitchen comprise​s high quality units, with integrated Neff appliances ​that include an oven, microwave, fridge freezer and dish-washer, an inset gas hob​ and extractor hood.

From a ​rear lobby ​is the staircase to the ​first floor​, with an under-stairs cupboard, ​a w.c​., and ​a rear door.​ A fitted-out utility adds to the facilities.

The first floor landing has a door to the car park, and loft access. There’s a main bathroom with both bath and shower, and a washbasin vanity unit.

Both double bedrooms have extensive valley views.

​Outside is a front stone wall with a wooden gate and paved seating area.

To the rear​ is a private gravel area with store, meter cupboard and outside tap at ground floor level.

​Bugle Cottage, The Valley, Sandsend, North Yorkshire, YO21 3TE​ is for sale at £725,000, with Richardson and Smith, Whitby, tel.01947 602298.

1 . Bugle Cottage, The Valley, Sandsend, North Yorkshire, YO21 3TE​ An overview of the cottage and its lovely surroundings in Sandsend. Photo: Richardson and Smith, Whitby Photo Sales

2 . Bugle Cottage, The Valley, Sandsend, North Yorkshire, YO21 3TE​ The cottage is in a stunning location not far from the sea. Photo: Richardson and Smith, Whitby Photo Sales

3 . Bugle Cottage, The Valley, Sandsend, North Yorkshire, YO21 3TE​ The open plan arrangement inside the cottage. Photo: Richardson and Smith, Whitby Photo Sales

4 . Bugle Cottage, The Valley, Sandsend, North Yorkshire, YO21 3TE​ A kitchen with fitted units and integrated appliances. Photo: Richardson and Smith, Whitby, Photo Sales