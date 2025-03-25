Inside this modern, traditional-style cottage for sale in Sandsend at £725,000

Fourteen-years-old Bugle Cottage is a two-bedroom premier home within a stunning development by Mulgrave Properties.
Built to a high standard of thermal efficiency, it has underfloor heating throughout, with a modern heat recovery system.
High spec fixtures and fittings add to the over all appeal.
The cottage is faced in natural stone, with handmade clay pantile roofs and small-pane timber windows.
There is allocated private parking, with charming outdoor space in which to enjoy a morning coffee or evening tipple while savouring the surrounding views.
The front entrance opens to a room with a double-glazed sash window, and engineered oak flooring, that features throughout the property.
The room has distinct areas, with chrome fittings and mixed lighting.
Lounge space includes a wood-burning stove on a sandstone plinth, with log store beneath.
The kitchen comprises high quality units, with integrated Neff appliances that include an oven, microwave, fridge freezer and dish-washer, an inset gas hob and extractor hood.
From a rear lobby is the staircase to the first floor, with an under-stairs cupboard, a w.c., and a rear door. A fitted-out utility adds to the facilities.
The first floor landing has a door to the car park, and loft access. There’s a main bathroom with both bath and shower, and a washbasin vanity unit.
Both double bedrooms have extensive valley views.
Outside is a front stone wall with a wooden gate and paved seating area.
To the rear is a private gravel area with store, meter cupboard and outside tap at ground floor level.
Bugle Cottage, The Valley, Sandsend, North Yorkshire, YO21 3TE is for sale at £725,000, with Richardson and Smith, Whitby, tel.01947 602298.
