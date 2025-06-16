Inside this much-loved cottage home in historic village - now for sale

This three-bedroom, traditional, stone built cottage has a stunning and peaceful location with miles of scenic views to enjoy through its many windows, or from its own stunning hillside gardens in this village at the north-eastern tip of the North York Moors National Park, and only three miles or so west from Whitby.
The charming home, that offers a flexible layout across one level, has a detached garage or workshop, and has recently undergone upgrading work, including in the spacious kitchen with its fabulous views.
There's a large, open-plan lounge and dining area, with an open fire, then an inviting snug which again, has lovely views of the landscaped gardens.
Off the main hallway is an impressive modern shower room with a walk-in shower, and a good size double bedroom with dual-aspect windows displaying attractive landscapes while allowing natural light to flood in to the room.
Upstairs, two further individually styled double bedrooms complete the accommodation, and have storage in the eaves, and exceptional views stretching over the valley. Hillside landscaped gardens include mature planting, with packed colourful borders, and lawns that slope gently down to a trickling stream.
There is off-street parking for up to three vehicles, and a detached, stone-built garage or workshop with double wooden doors, which sits just across from the cottage.
Ugglebarnby village has a number of historic buildings, and the countryside around it offers many different walking and cycling routes and trails, with the coast as a nearby option too.
This home would be ideal as a full-time residence, as a holiday home, or as an idyllic bolt-hole to get away from it all.
The Cullies, Ugglebarnby, Whitby, is for sale at a price of £349,950, with Hendersons Property Services, Whitby, tel. 01947 602626.
