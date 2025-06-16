The attractive stone property for sale in the village of Ugglebarnby.placeholder image
Inside this much-loved cottage home in historic village - now for sale

By Sally Burton
Published 16th Jun 2025, 14:04 BST
​Among the many quaint cottages within the picturesque village of Ugglebarnby, is The Cullies, now offered for sale at a price of £349,950.

This three-bedroom, traditional, stone built cottage has a stunning and peaceful location with miles of scenic views to enjoy through its many windows, or from its own stunning hillside gardens in this village at the north-eastern tip of the North York Moors National Park, and only three miles or so west from Whitby.

The charming home, that offers a flexible layout across one level, has a detached garage or workshop, and has recently undergone upgrading work, including in the spacious kitchen with its fabulous views.

There's a large, open-plan lounge and dining area, with an open fire, then an inviting snug which again, has lovely views of the landscaped gardens.

Off the main hallway​ is an impressive modern shower room with ​a walk​-in shower​, and a g​ood size double bedroom with dual-aspect windows displaying attractive landscapes while allowing natural light​ to flood in to the room.

Upstairs, two further individually styled double bedrooms complete the accommodation, and have storage in the eaves, and ​exceptional views ​stretching over the valley. ​Hillside ​landscaped gardens​ include mature planting, ​with packed colourful borders, and lawns that​ slope gently down to a​ trickling stream.

There​ is off-street parking for up to three vehicles, and a detached, stone-built garage​ or workshop with double wooden doors​, which sits just across from the cottage.

Ugglebarnby village has a number of historic buildings, and the countryside around it offers many different walking and cycling routes and trails, with the coast as a nearby option too.

This home would be ideal as a full-time residence, as a holiday home, or as an idyllic bolt-hole to get away from it all.

​The Cullies, Ugglebarnby, Whitby,​ is for sale at a price of £349,950, with Hendersons Property Services, Whitby, tel. 01947 602626.

