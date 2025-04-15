Inside this newly restored period home with family warmth

Period features have been preserved, while more modern comforts have been introduced, without detracting from the timeless appeal of the property.

The rooms in Glebe House are of a great size, being neither too large or too small, and many of them have stunning, far reaching views. All of them attract plenty of natural light through large windows.

Also included in this property for sale is a charming, detached, two bedroom cottage, that is believed to predate the house, and there is original garaging with barn style doors.

A further sizeable outbuilding provides plenty of space for storage and a workshop, and adjoins a greenhouse.

Lovely private, lawned gardens with mature trees and colourful planted borders lie mainly to the south side, then wrap around the house to the front gated driveway.

There's a terrace that extends from the house and conservatory, that makes the most of its elevated position, with gorgeous countryside views. This is ideal for spending time outdoors in the warmer months, with family and friends.

Tucked away from view, yet still very much a part of the pretty rural village that has a central green and duck pond, the property is close to amenities from the village primary school, to The Anvil Arms public house, a village hall and a Grade II-listed church.

The nearby village of Hunmanby offers further facilities, and the larger centres at Bridlington, Scarborough, York and Malton are all within easy reach for commuters.

​​Glebe House, Front Street, Wold Newton​, East Yorkshire, is currently on the market at a price of £850,000, with Carter Jonas Estate Agents, York, tel. 01904 558200.

1 . Glebe House, Front Street, Wold Newton​, East Yorkshire This two bedroom cottage that forms part of the property for sale is believed to predate the house. Photo: Carter Jonas Estate Agents, York Photo Sales

2 . Glebe House, Front Street, Wold Newton​, East Yorkshire A recently updated kitchen has modern units with a central island. Photo: Carter Jonas Estate Agents, York Photo Sales

3 . Glebe House, Front Street, Wold Newton​, East Yorkshire This recently added, spacious conservatory is highly versatile. Photo: Carter Jonas Estate Agents, York Photo Sales