These charming stone cottages could become one dream home in a village setting

T​he Grade ll-listed properties have their own separate entrances, and together offer endless possibilities for families, investors, or developers.

​In the main ​cottage is a spacious kitchen with a full range of fitted units, two good size reception rooms, and a ground floor w.c..

Some rooms have beams to the ceiling, along with features such as alcovres, fireplaces, and built-in storage solutions.

Upstairs​ are three well proportioned bedrooms and a family bathroom, making it​ a home with plenty of living space.

The second property includes two comfortable bedrooms, an open-plan kitchen​ with diner, a bright reception room, and a family bathroom.

While both properties require a programme of modernisation, they also offer ​the opportunity to create ​a dream living space or a profitable investment property.

Perfect for multi-generational living, these properties also provide great potential for rental income or as holiday let​s, subject to ​the granting of any necessary planning permissions.

The plot​ of three-quarters of an acre ​includes a variety of outbuildings​ that could be used for storage, ​as workshops or studios, or ​for further development.

​With the cottages is a garage and plenty of off-road parking space.

Snainton village, just a few miles from Scarborough, is highly sought after as a place to live. Opportunities such as this one are few and far between.

The stone built cottages have great visual appeal, and along with the buildings, the lawned gardens with a mix of established trees, shrubs and plants are particularly large and attractive.

Offers around £585,000 are invited for this property for sale in High Street, Snainton, Scarborough​, by Hunters Estate Agents, Scarborough, tel. 01723 336760.

1 . High Street, Snainton, Scarborough​ A rear view of the stone-built properties. Photo: Hunters Estate Agents, Scarborough Photo Sales

2 . High Street, Snainton, Scarborough​ The sizeable plot includes these gardens. Photo: Hunters Estate Agents, Scarborough Photo Sales

3 . High Street, Snainton, Scarborough​ A cottage kitchen with fitted units. Photo: Hunters Estate Agents, Scarborough Photo Sales

4 . High Street, Snainton, Scarborough​ A spacious hallway with staircase leading up. Photo: Hunters Estate Agents, Scarborough Photo Sales