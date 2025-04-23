The modern, high spec property has versatile rooms that include two elegant reception rooms, both with wood-burning stoves, and a German Rational kitchen from HS Interiors that has bi-folding doors out to a raised decked balcony.

​Within the spacious entrance hall ​is useful under-stairs storage​, while the main living room ​displays triple aspect views​ through windows that admit plenty of natura

​An adjoining sitting room ​has doors to the rear garden.

The heart of the home is the open-plan kitchen​ with breakfast room, featuring a central island with integrated sink​.

​It is ideal for entertaining, with access to ​a raised decked area with stylish glass balustrade.

A separate utility room, ​w.c., and ​access to the garage ​completes the ground floor.

Upstairs, the ma​in bedroom with en-suite has a further room​ of flexible use, ideal as a dedicated office or walk-in wardrobe.

The ​dual-aspect guest bedroom ​has an en-suite, and walk-in wardrobe, while two further​ double bedrooms are served by a luxur​y bathroom with free​-standing bath.

​A front driveway lead​s to​ parking ​space and ​a large double garage, ​with a landscaped front garden​ that features a raised planted bed.

There are gates to both sides of the property, with a space for wood storage​ to one side.

The ​enclosed, lawned rear garden is​ hedged, and looks over the​ scenic 18th hole of South Cliff Golf Club​.

​There’s a covered patio area and a raised balcony with balustrade, ​positioned to maximise the views.

​This property in ​Deepdale Avenue, Scarborough, North Yorkshire​, is for sale at £675,000, with Silver Tree Estate Agents, Scarborough, tel. 01723 261500.

