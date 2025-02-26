Inside this 'period meets contemporary' home with beamed lounge and bespoke kitchen

Despite its modern uplift, the Manor House ​has retained its period charm throughout.

​The double aspect, carpeted lounge ​with open vaulted ceiling​ and exposed beams​, has an attractive ​limestone ​fireplace with a multi-fuel stove​.

​It is split level with a reading nook at the top that​ attracts natural light from two large windows at the gable end.

​In the open plan dining kitchen is a fitted range of bespoke ​oak ​cabinets, with ​an island ​unit that has a breakfast bar, and ​oak ​worktops.​ It has travertine tiled flooring​, with a Town ​and Country ​multi-​fuel ​stove in alcove with wooden mantel, at the dining end of the room​. This layout is ideal for entertaining.

There is also a boot room, ​a study ​or home office, and a ​ground floor shower room​ with utility.

​Three double bedrooms and two bathrooms​ are on the first floor with​ the principal bedroom ​displaying a ​nickel-​plated ​copper ​bath ​on a plinth​, for luxury bathing while looking out over stunning views ​of surrounding countryside. ​This room has an en suite wet room and built-in storage, while another has built in wardrobes and cupboards to one wall.

​The family bathroom ​suite includes a slipper bath with a​n overhead shower​.

​Tucked away off a private road. The Manor House has a south-facing garden with a sun terrace that's perfect for barbecues, and entertaining family and friends.

Most outdoor space ​has been stone flagged ​and is consequently low maintenance​, and there​'s a gravel driveway ​with plenty of parking​ space.

The Manor House, Aislaby​, is currently for sale with an asking price of £550,000, with Hope and Braim Estate Agents, Whitby.

