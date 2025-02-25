Inside this spacious 'sea view' family home with modern kitchen and bay windows

With a location on the north side of Scarborough, the four double-bedroom property is situated close to both Scalby Mills and the North Bay.

With lawned gardens, it also has a garage and plenty of private parking space for multiple vehicles.

Its accommodation includes a spacious entrance hall with staircase to the first floor, a bright bay fronted lounge, a separate dining room with double doors that lead out to the rear garden, and a modern kitchen with a full range of fitted units, and integrated appliances.

A further family room or snug with a front bay window has views that take in the sea and the castle, and there's a ground floor w.c..

From the first floor landing with useful built-in storage is a bay fronted main bedroom with windows overlooking the rear garden towards the sea.

With three further double bedrooms, is a house bathroom and a separate shower room.

The extensive lawned gardens with well stocked borders, and established trees, plants and shrubs, include a large, rear paved seating area, for sitting out or entertaining during the warmer months of the year, and a sizeable wooden sun room with a cosy log burner.

There is an access passage to Scalby Mills Road.

Nany amenities and attractions are within easy striking distance of the house. These include numerous bars and restaurants, local supermarkets, 'Alpamare' water park, Scarborough's North Cliff Golf Course, the Sea Life Centre, Open Air Theatre and the North Bay Beach.

This home in Scholes Park Road, Scarborough​, is currently for sale at a price of £400,000, with CPH Property Services, Scarborough.

