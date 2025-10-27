Inside this quaint Whitby townhouse for sale with tenanted shop and outbuildings

To add to the offering, an established lock up shop with a long standing tenant carries scope for a renewed lease.

Set over three floors, the home also has three good size outbuildings that have penty of potential for conversion, and a garden room.

Two reception rooms on the first floor include one that is used currently as a bay-fronted study and music room, while the other is a parlour room in which to receive guests.

The family kitchen with dining room has an attractive traditional pantry, then leads on to a large family lounge with a cosy log burner and French doors to a lovely terrace with far reaching views.

Three double bedrooms are on the second floor, with a large house bathroom that has both a bath and an overhead shower, a separate w.c..

Above these is the attic facility with a glimpse of the sea and further adaptable accommodation space.

Outbuildings with separate utilities can be reached either through the main house or independently, and a workshop with two levels lies underneath the main house, and leads on to the garden room.

As the agent points out, this home 'isn’t your average townhouse – it’s a rare find with scope, style and bags of personality, that could become a creative family base, a part-live, part-work set-up, or simply a home that stands out from the crowd​'.

Its flexibility means it could transform in to a dream property for a variety of different people in varying situations.

The townhouse in Flowergate, Whitby​, North Yorkshire, is currently for sale at a price of £645,000, with Henderson Property Services, Whitby, tel. 01947 602626​.

1 . Flowergate, Whitby​, North Yorkshire Inside the spacious home that is spread over three floors. Photo: Henderson Property Services, Whitby Photo Sales

2 . Flowergate, Whitby​, North Yorkshire A bay-fronted reception room with feature fireplace. Photo: Henderson Property Services, Whitby Photo Sales

3 . Flowergate, Whitby​, North Yorkshire The study and music room also has a bay window, and a wooden floor. Photo: Henderson Property Services, Whitby Photo Sales