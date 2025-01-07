The large lawned garden with established borders has a summer house, a workshop and a garden room.The large lawned garden with established borders has a summer house, a workshop and a garden room.
Peek inside this new-to-market property - with three receptions and five bedrooms

By Sally Burton
Published 7th Jan 2025, 15:41 GMT
This detached home has stunning open views extending to the wolds, with a large established garden, and garden room that has a home bar, a relaxed seating area and a hot tub.

The East Ayton property has versatile accommodation to suit larger size families, with a total five bedrooms and three bathrooms.

Its ground floor facilities include an entrance porch, ​t​he hallway with stair​case to the first floor, two bay​-fronted reception rooms, a separate dining room with bi-folding doors leading out to the garden, ​and a modern kitchen fitted with a full range of units​.

​A utility room and ​a w.c. complete this level.

All f​ive bedrooms are off the first floor landing, with two of them having en suite shower rooms.

​Further to these is the house bathroom and a separate ​w.c..

​There is plenty of off-street parking to the front ​of the house, while the rear reveals an extensive lawned and enclosed garden with a summer house, workshop space, and ​the impressive garden room ​that has power and lighting and is currently ​in use as a home bar​ with a hot tub area and soft seating.

This property sits within the sought after residential village of East Ayton​, that is situated a few miles west of Scarborough​.

T​he village and its counterpart, West Ayton, have many local services and amenities, that include a petrol station, a supermarket, ​a post office, ​a primary school, two churches, pubs and a fish and chips restaurant, all just a stroll away.

Scarborough itself is around five miles away so a very short drive.

​The property has approved plans in place for a kitchen extension, and more details on this are available on request.

​This home in Seamer Road, Scarborough​, is for sale at a price of £650,000, with CPH Property Services, Scarborough.

The approach to the village home.

1. Seamer Road, Scarborough​

The approach to the village home. Photo: CPH Property Services, Scarborough

Photo Sales
The property's garden room is ideal for summer, with a bar, a hot tub area, and relaxed seating.

2. Seamer Road, Scarborough​

The property's garden room is ideal for summer, with a bar, a hot tub area, and relaxed seating. Photo: CPH Property Services, Scarborough

Photo Sales
A light and airy entrance hall.

3. Seamer Road, Scarborough​

A light and airy entrance hall. Photo: CPH Property Services, Scarborough

Photo Sales
A modern kitchen with a full range of fitted units.

4. Seamer Road, Scarborough​

A modern kitchen with a full range of fitted units. Photo: CPH Property Services, Scarborough

Photo Sales
ScarboroughEast Ayton
